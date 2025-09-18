All Dying Light: The Beast graphics settings and controls

Dying Light: The Beast's graphics settings and controls are essential components you should look at before stepping into the world of Castor Woods. This game offers a variety of graphics settings, including upscaling options and frame rate generation.

Alongside these, players can tinker with a basic set of controls for sensitivity and accessibility options.

This article will go over all the graphics and control options for the latest entry in the Dying Light franchise.

Taking a look at all Dying Light: The Beast graphics settings

All graphics settings

All options in the Video settings tab (Image via SK Gaming || Techland)

Here is a list of all the options you can find in Dying Light: The Beast Video settings tab:

Monitor

Window Mode

Resolution

HDR

Gamma

Vertical Synchronization

Safezone Calibration

Dynamic Resolution Scaling

FPS limiter

Target FPS

Upscaler Type

Upscaling mode

Upscaler version

Sharpness

Latency Reduction

Frame Generation

Frame Generation Ratio

Field of View

Advanced video settings (Image via SK Gaming || Techland)

Once you select the Advanced Video Settings on the top right corner of the tab, these options will pop up in a new screen:

Glow

Light Streaks

Lens Flare

Chromatic Aberration

Film Grain Effect

Motion Blur Intensity

Renderer Mode

Asynchronous Compute

Texture Quality

LOD Quality

Draw distance multiplier

Motion Blur Quality

Particles Quality

Shadows quality

Screen space shadows

Ambient Occlusion Quality

Global Illumination Quality

Reflections Quality

Fog Quality

Postprocess Quality

For those on the minimum side of system requirements, bearing low-end GPUs, use these recommended settings for a better gameplay experience.

As for mid-range GPUs, it is possible to crank up a few options to get better visual fidelity out of your game. Use these recommended options in the new Dying Light title.

All accessibility settings

Accessibility options in The Beast (Image via SK Gaming || Techland)

Here is a list of all the Accessibility options available in the new Dying Light title:

Motion Sickness Reduction

Subtitles

Subtitles - Size

Subtitles - Color

Subtitles - Speaker Color

Subtitles - Background Color

QTE Hold Mode

Colorblind Mode

Mono Audio Output

These features help make the game more accessible to players who experience motion sickness, color blindness, or audio impairment to a certain extent.

General game settings

General game settings feature ways to tweak parkour skills (Image via SK Gaming || Techland)

As for general game settings, you can change the game difficulty options from the Game tab in the escape menu. Additionally, gore level can be tweaked by changing the Brutality Level in the same tab. However, this setting can only be tweaked in the Title Screen.

Other than that, auto-sprint, parkour settings, and elements like Streamer mode can also be found in the Game tab.

