All Dying Light: The Beast graphics settings and controls

By Sankalpa Das
Published Sep 18, 2025 19:09 GMT
Kyle Crane in Dying Light: The Beast.
Taking a look at all graphics and controls settings in Dying Light: The Beast (Image via SK Gaming || Techland)

Dying Light: The Beast's graphics settings and controls are essential components you should look at before stepping into the world of Castor Woods. This game offers a variety of graphics settings, including upscaling options and frame rate generation.

Alongside these, players can tinker with a basic set of controls for sensitivity and accessibility options.

This article will go over all the graphics and control options for the latest entry in the Dying Light franchise.

Taking a look at all Dying Light: The Beast graphics settings

All graphics settings

All options in the Video settings tab (Image via SK Gaming || Techland)
All options in the Video settings tab (Image via SK Gaming || Techland)

Here is a list of all the options you can find in Dying Light: The Beast Video settings tab:

  • Monitor
  • Window Mode
  • Resolution
  • HDR
  • Gamma
  • Vertical Synchronization
  • Safezone Calibration
  • Dynamic Resolution Scaling
  • FPS limiter
  • Target FPS
  • Upscaler Type
  • Upscaling mode
  • Upscaler version
  • Sharpness
  • Latency Reduction
  • Frame Generation
  • Frame Generation Ratio
  • Field of View
Advanced video settings (Image via SK Gaming || Techland)
Advanced video settings (Image via SK Gaming || Techland)

Once you select the Advanced Video Settings on the top right corner of the tab, these options will pop up in a new screen:

  • Glow
  • Light Streaks
  • Lens Flare
  • Chromatic Aberration
  • Film Grain Effect
  • Motion Blur Intensity
  • Renderer Mode
  • Asynchronous Compute
  • Texture Quality
  • LOD Quality
  • Draw distance multiplier
  • Motion Blur Quality
  • Particles Quality
  • Shadows quality
  • Screen space shadows
  • Ambient Occlusion Quality
  • Global Illumination Quality
  • Reflections Quality
  • Fog Quality
  • Postprocess Quality

For those on the minimum side of system requirements, bearing low-end GPUs, use these recommended settings for a better gameplay experience.

As for mid-range GPUs, it is possible to crank up a few options to get better visual fidelity out of your game. Use these recommended options in the new Dying Light title.

All accessibility settings

Accessibility options in The Beast (Image via SK Gaming || Techland)
Accessibility options in The Beast (Image via SK Gaming || Techland)

Here is a list of all the Accessibility options available in the new Dying Light title:

  • Motion Sickness Reduction
  • Subtitles
  • Subtitles - Size
  • Subtitles - Color
  • Subtitles - Speaker Color
  • Subtitles - Background Color
  • QTE Hold Mode
  • Colorblind Mode
  • Mono Audio Output

These features help make the game more accessible to players who experience motion sickness, color blindness, or audio impairment to a certain extent.

General game settings

General game settings feature ways to tweak parkour skills (Image via SK Gaming || Techland)
General game settings feature ways to tweak parkour skills (Image via SK Gaming || Techland)

As for general game settings, you can change the game difficulty options from the Game tab in the escape menu. Additionally, gore level can be tweaked by changing the Brutality Level in the same tab. However, this setting can only be tweaked in the Title Screen.

Other than that, auto-sprint, parkour settings, and elements like Streamer mode can also be found in the Game tab.

For more news on Dying Light: The Beast, follow Sportskeeda:

Sankalpa Das

Sankalpa Das

Sankalpa is a gaming journalist at Sportskeeda who specializes in role-playing games (RPGs) and first-person shooters (FPS). A trained IT engineer, he switched his career to combine his passion for computer hardware and video games. Having done early build testing for Redstorm Entertainment, Sankalpa brings a wealth of insight into his role at Sportskeeda. He actively plays the games he is tasked to cover and then writes unbiased, thoughtful, and accurate features.

Delta Force 1 was the first title Sankalpa played, and it ignited in him a lifelong love for the FPS genre. Currently, he prefers to play multiplayer games on his PC. That said, he would love to explore the majestic landscapes of Far Cry 4's Kyrat in person if he ever finds himself in a Jumanji-type scenario.

Sankalpa follows the esports scene of Rainbow Six quite closely, with he himself playing with and against T2 and T3 teams in R6 tournaments at one point. He enjoys watching the tactics employed by professional players, especially Pengu, a former G2 member and 2x Winner of Rainbow 6 Siege invitationals.

In his spare time, Sankalpa can be found listening to lossless music or editing YouTube videos. He also loves binge-watching anime.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul
