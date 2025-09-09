Dying Light: The Beast PC system requirements

By Siddharth Patil
Published Sep 09, 2025 00:45 GMT
Dying Light The Beast PC system requiremnts
Prepare your rig for The Beast with a look at full PC specs requirements (Image via Techland)

Dying Light: The Beast is set to launch soon on all modern platforms, including PC. With this being the most technically ambitious series entry yet, developer Techland has revealed an extensive system requirements sheet for PC players to see if their rig can run the game smoothly.

Here's everything to know about the full system requirements for Dying Light: The Beast on PC.

Full PC system requirements for Dying Light: The Beast explored

A full suite of graphics technologies is supported on PC (Image via Techland)
The publisher has released an infographic detailing the settings players can run the game at, depending on their setup. Here it is:

MINIMUM:

  • Performance: 1080p 30 FPS
  • Graphics Settings: Low
  • CPU: Intel Core i5-13400F | AMD Ryzen 7 5800X
  • RAM: 16 GB
  • GPU: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 | AMD Radeon RX 500 XT | Intel Arc A750
  • GPU Memory: 6 GB
  • Storage: 70 GB SSD
  • OS: Windows 10 or newer

RECOMMENDED:

  • Performance: 1440p 60 FPS
  • Graphics Settings: Medium
  • CPU: Intel Core i5-13400F | AMD Ryzen 7 7700
  • RAM: 16 GB
  • GPU: Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 Ti | AMD Radeon RX 6750 XT| Intel Arc B580
  • GPU Memory: 8 GB
  • Storage: 70 GB SSD
  • OS: Windows 10 or newer

HIGH:

  • Performance: 4K 60 FPS
  • Graphics Settings: High
  • CPU: Intel Core i7-13700K | AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D
  • RAM: 32 GB
  • GPU: Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 Ti | AMD Radeon RX 7900 GRE
  • GPU Memory: 12 GB
  • Storage: 70 GB SSD
  • OS: Windows 10 or newer
ULTRA:

  • Performance: 4K 60 FPS
  • Graphics Settings: Ultra (Ray-tracing with Frame Generation)
  • CPU: Intel Core i9-14900K | AMD Ryzen 9 7950X3D
  • RAM: 32 GB
  • GPU: Nvidia GeForce RTX 5070 | AMD Radeon RX 9070
  • GPU Memory: 12 GB
  • Storage: 70 GB SSD
  • OS: Windows 10 or newer

One look at the Ultra spec requiring frame generation reveals how implementing ray-tracing (for lighting and reflections) will bring even the mightiest of PCs to their knees. Using additional features such as image upscaling via NVIDIA DLSS, AMD FSR, and more should alleviate this to an extent.

Interestingly, Techland has also unveiled specs for running the game on laptops. Here's the rundown:

Dying Light: The Beast laptop requirements (Image via Techland)
MINIMUM:

  • Performance: 1080p 30 FPS
  • Graphics Settings: Low
  • CPU: Intel Core i5-12400H | AMD Ryzen 5 6600H | Intel Core Ultra 7 258V (with Arc 140V integrated GPU)
  • RAM: 16 GB
  • GPU: Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Laptop (80W+) | AMD Ryzen AI 7 350/360 | Intel Core Ultra 7 258V (with Arc 140V integrated GPU)
  • GPU Memory: 6 GB
  • Storage: 70 GB SSD
  • OS: Windows 10 or newer

RECOMMENDED:

  • Performance: 1080p 60 FPS
  • Graphics Settings: Medium
  • CPU: Intel Core i7-12700H | AMD Ryzen 7 6800H
  • RAM: 16 GB
  • GPU: Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Laptop | AMD Ryzen AI 9 370
  • GPU Memory: 8 GB
  • Storage: 70 GB SSD
  • OS: Windows 10 or newer
HIGH:

  • Performance: 1440p 60 FPS
  • Graphics Settings: High
  • CPU: Intel Core i7-14700HX | AMD Ryzen 9 8940HX
  • RAM: 32 GB
  • GPU: Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 Laptop | AMD Ryzen AI Max+ 395
  • GPU Memory: 8 GB
  • Storage: 70 GB SSD
  • OS: Windows 10 or newer

Despite it being based on tech derived from Dying Light 2: Stay Human, the latest entry boasts a number of visual improvements, resulting in higher system requirements on PC.

Dying Light: The Beast launches in September 2025 for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S, with PS4 and Xbox One versions coming later in 2025.

Siddharth Patil

