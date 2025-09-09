Dying Light: The Beast pre-order guide - Editions, bonuses, and more

Dying Light: The Beast continues Techland's critically acclaimed survival horror saga with an all-new, exciting chapter. With its launch around the corner, fans still have time to pre-order the edition of their choice and, of course, avail pre-order bonuses.
For others, this guide explains all there is to know about Dying Light: The Beast's various editions. Read on to know more.
All Dying Light: The Beast editions and pre-order bonuses explored
Note that those who own Dying Light 2: Stay Human Ultimate Edition will get Dying Light: The Beast for free when the game launches on September 19, 2025. Since the game started development as DLC for the 2022 game before being turned into a separate standalone experience, Techland is keeping its promise of giving all previously proposed content for free to fans.
There are two distinct editions of the game to purchase:
- Standard Edition
- Deluxe Edition
While the Standard Edition just includes the base game, the Deluxe Edition has several goodies to check out:
- Official Soundtrack
- Wallpaper Pack
- Castor Woods Tourist Map
- Castor Woods Prepper Bundle
- Castor Woods Prepper Outfit
- Survivalist SMG
- Roadhog vehicle
While the soundtrack, wallpaper, and cosmetics are neat additions, players will find most use out of the Map and vehicle for exploration, as well as the SMG for brutal combat. Regardless of the version players buy, they can also obtain the Hero of Harran bundle if they pre-order the game before launch.
It contains:
- Ultimate Survivor Outfit
- Harran Combat Knife (+ Upgradable Blueprint)
- The Follower Crossbow (+ Upgradable Blueprint)
- In Jade’s Memory Pistol (+ Upgradable Blueprint)
- Castor Woods Patrol vehicle
In addition to the cosmetic outfit, players gain a melee weapon, a crossbow, a firearm, and a police vehicle for cruising through Castor Woods while defying hordes of zombies across its sandbox world.
How to pre-order Dying Light: The Beast
PC (via Steam or Epic Games Store)
- Sign in to the Steam or Epic Games Store digital platforms
- Head to the home store page and type in the game in the search field
- Click on the game page
- Add the edition to the cart and complete the transaction
- The game will be added to your library
PlayStation
- Log in to your console and head to the PlayStation Store
- Type in the game name in the storefront's search bar
- Open the game's store page and buy the preferred edition
- Complete the transaction to have it added to the library
Xbox
- Sign in to your Xbox console and head to the Xbox Store
- Search for the game on the storefront in the search bar
- Select the game's page and complete the transaction
- Pre-purchase the desired edition, which should be added to the library
Dying Light: The Beast launches on September 19, 2025, on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S, with PS4 and Xbox One versions slated for a late 2025 release.
