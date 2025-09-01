Is Dying Light: The Beast on Nintendo Switch 2?

Dying Light: The Beast will soon arrive on modern platforms, introducing fans of the original entry to an all-new chapter in Kyle Crane's saga. However, those expecting to dive into this new story on the latest Nintendo Switch 2 console are in for a disappointment. That is because the game will not be arriving on the newest Nintendo hybrid console at launch.

That said, here's more on the possibility of Dying Light: The Beast eventually making its way to Nintendo Switch 2.

Will Dying Light: The Beast arrive on Nintendo Switch 2?

The upcoming game is headed to all major systems except Nintendo's platforms (Image via Techland)

As per the official FAQs page on the game's website, it is launching only on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S platforms. PC and current-gen consoles will get it on September 19, 2025, while PS4 and Xbox One versions arrive later sometime in 2025.

The FAQs also mention that the former platforms are a priority, which could explain why the game is not headed to Nintendo Switch 2. On that note, none of Techland's current lineup is on the platform either. When questioned about whether the Retouched Update for the original game on Nintendo Switch will arrive on the successor platform, the developer said they have no plans right now.

However, that could change in the future. Dying Light 2: Stay Human received a Cloud Version for Nintendo Switch, so given the series' history on the platform, the idea of Dying Light: The Beast natively arriving on Nintendo Switch 2 is not too outlandish.

After all, the game will also be available on last-gen machines, so a port to the latest Nintendo hybrid console should be quite possible. At the end of the day, it is only a matter of when and not if. However, Techland will likely be busy with the PS4 and Xbox One versions after the current-gen launch later this month, so Nintendo fans will likely have to wait a while to hear any news about the series' future on Nintendo Switch 2.

For now, the only zombie parkour experience Nintendo fans can enjoy is Dying Light: Platinum Edition on the original Nintendo Switch. One of the most ambitious ports on the platform, it is the complete package. It features the base game and all DLC released thus far for the critically acclaimed 2015 title, including The Following story expansion.

While there is no Nintendo Switch 2 patch for the original game, Nintendo players can still enjoy the original Switch version at its best, thanks to the beefier specs of the newer machine, which offer improved visual fidelity and performance.

