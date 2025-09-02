Dying Light: The Beast might have a sequel, but it's a long way to go

Dying Light: The Beast is on its way, and while fans are preparing themselves for another Dying Light title, there is good news. In a recent interview, the upcoming title's director revealed that they are already thinking about what they can do next. While this doesn't exactly confirm an official sequel for the current title, it surely opens the road toward it.However, they also revealed that their entire focus is on Dying Light: The Beast and making it the best possible experience in the franchise's history. Read on to learn more about what Dying Light: The Beast's game director has said.What is the future of Dying Light: The Beast?In a recent interview with TheGamer at Gamescom this year, Techland's upcoming title's director, Nathan Lemaire, stated,&quot;We always have new ideas: What can we do more? Where can we go next?&quot;He further added,&quot;Right now, we are super-heavily focused on making Dying Light: The Beast the best game that we have ever released at Techland in our more than 30 years of existence, but you can never stop developers from having ideas, right?&quot;If you've played the last two Dying Light games, you already know why the upcoming title is called The Beast. The main protagonist, Crane, is now part human and part zombie due to DNA alterations. The upcoming story will be his quest to complete his revenge while controlling &quot;Beast Mode.&quot; According to several sources, the upcoming title will have almost 18 - 20 hours of runtime, and we still don't know how the story ends.Given that the franchise is constantly expanding, and with Dying Light: The Beast, this will be the third title after two huge successes, we can only assume that there will be more. Although the interview doesn't give us the full picture of what the future will look like for the Dying Light franchise, it does give hints of a sequel. Nevertheless, the hype for Dying Light: The Beast is pretty high, and players have been going back to the previous titles to reminisce about the story before hopping onto it on September 19.What do you think about the future of the Dying Light franchise? Does it need another sequel? Let us know in the comment section.Check out our other coverage related to Dying Light: The Beast:Dying Light 2 first Biomarker safe code and locationIs Dying Light: The Beast on Nintendo Switch 2?Is Dying Light: The Beast crossplay?