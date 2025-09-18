Best Dying Light: The Beast graphics settings for low-range GPUs

Dying Light: The Beast is forgiving on low-end graphics hardware, as it uses the same Techland C-Engine from Dying Light 2: Stay Human. Even older cards like the GTX 1660 Super and RX 580 can deliver smooth 60+ FPS gameplay at 1080p with High settings. If you're on something newer like the RTX 5050, you get DLSS 4 with multi-frame generation. Cards with limited VRAM, like the RX 6500 XT, still maintain playable framerates if you're willing to drop the settings enough.

Let's look at the ideal settings options for budget pixel pushers in Dying Light: The Beast. For our low-end GPU settings guide, we are considering the GTX 1660 Super / GTX 1660 Ti, RX 5500 XT / RX 6500 XT, RTX 3050, RTX 5050, and RX 580 8GB / RX 570. Cards older than this could have serious trouble playing the game.

Dying Light: The Beast plays well on most low-end graphics cards

Dying Light: The Beast launches with DLSS 4 support and good optimization on PC (Image via Techland)

Cards with 6-8GB of VRAM, like the GTX 1660 Super and RX 580, can comfortably handle Medium to High textures in Dying Light: The Beast without stuttering. On the RTX 3050 and 5050, you can use DLSS with the High settings for smooth framerates. We recommend sticking to 1080p on most of these cards. 900p may be necessary if you're on older GPUs like the GTX 1060.

Here's the ideal settings list for low-end graphics cards:

Basic settings

Monitor: Monitor 0

Window Mode: Fullscreen

Resolution: 1920x1080 (16:9)

HDR: Off

Vertical Synchronization: Off

Safezone Calibration: 100

Dynamic Resolution Scaling: On (if available)

(if available) DRS FPS Target: 60

Upscaler Type: DLSS (RTX cards) / FSR (AMD cards) / Off (GTX cards)

(RTX cards) / (AMD cards) / (GTX cards) Upscaler Quality: Performance (if using upscaler)

(if using upscaler) Sharpness: 30-40 (reduce sharpening artifacts)

(reduce sharpening artifacts) Latency Reduction: Off

Frame Generation: Off

Frame Generation Ratio: 1

Field of View: 77 (unchanged for competitive advantage)

Advanced video settings

Glow: Off (saves 3-5 FPS)

(saves 3-5 FPS) Light Streaks: Off (saves 2-3 FPS)

(saves 2-3 FPS) Lens Flare: Off (saves 1-2 FPS)

(saves 1-2 FPS) Chromatic Aberration: Off (saves 1-2 FPS)

(saves 1-2 FPS) Film Grain Effect: Off (saves 1-2 FPS)

(saves 1-2 FPS) Motion Blur Effect: 0-25 (reduce for performance)

(reduce for performance) Renderer Mode: D3D12 (usually better performance)

(usually better performance) Asynchronous Compute: On (if supported)

(if supported) Texture Quality: Medium (crucial for VRAM management)

(crucial for VRAM management) LOD Quality: Medium (saves significant performance)

(saves significant performance) LOD Range Multiplier: 75-100 (reduce draw distance)

(reduce draw distance) Motion Blur Quality: Low

Particles Quality: Medium (significant FPS impact)

(significant FPS impact) Sun Shadows Quality: Medium (major performance setting)

(major performance setting) Contact Shadows Quality: Low (very demanding feature)

(very demanding feature) Ambient Occlusion Quality: Low (moderate performance impact)

(moderate performance impact) Global Illumination Quality: Medium (balance quality/performance)

(balance quality/performance) Reflections Quality: Low (save performance)

(save performance) Flashlight Quality: Medium

Fog Quality: Medium

Postprocess Quality: Medium

Overall, Dying Light: The Beast isn't among the most demanding video games of 2025. With the above settings applied, most low-end cards can run it at decent, playable framerates, given the balanced optimization the title is shipping with. Gamers didn't get a half-baken stuttery piece of software after all the delays, so that's a welcome move.

