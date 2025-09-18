Best Dying Light: The Beast graphics settings for mid-range GPUs

Dying Light: The Beast has officially launched on PC. Based on a slightly older and more mature graphics engine, the game is slightly forgiving on modern hardware. It ships with support for Nvidia DLSS, which helps get high framerate numbers on some mid-range GPUs. On the RTX 3060 Ti, for instance, you can easily push triple-digit numbers with Very High settings and DLSS turned on. You also get DLSS 4 multi-frame generation support. However, given how well-optimized the title is, you won't have to rely on synthetic frames.
In this article, let's look at some ideal graphics settings to use if you're on mid-range graphics cards like the RTX 3060, 4060, or AMD RX 7600.
Dying Light: The Beast runs at high FPS on mid-range graphics cards
Most mid-range GPUs bundle strong rasterization performance. 8 GB of VRAM is plenty at 1080p to crank up the visuals to Very High, given you can rely on DLSS to help with the framerates. GPUs with extra VRAM headroom, like the RTX 4060 Ti and 5060 Ti 16 GB, can easily push to 1440p while still maintaining playable FPS.
Here are the Dying Light: The Beast video settings that are achieving 100+ FPS on mid-range GPUs:
Basic settings
- Monitor: Monitor 0
- Window Mode: Fullscreen
- Resolution: 1920x1080 (RTX 3060, 4060, 5060); 2560x1440 (RX 6700 XT, RTX 4060 Ti 16 GB, RTX 5060 Ti 16 GB)
- HDR: Off
- Vertical Synchronization: Off
- Safezone Calibration: 100
- Dynamic Resolution Scaling: Off
- DRS FPS Target: 60
- Upscaler Type: DLSS (for Nvidia RTX GPUs), FSR (for AMD cards)
- Upscaler Quality: Quality
- Sharpness: 50
- Latency Reduction: Off
- Frame Generation: Off
- Frame Generation Ratio: 1
- Field of View: 77
Advanced video settings
- Glow: On
- Light Streaks: On
- Lens Flare: On
- Chromatic Aberration: On
- Film Grain Effect: On
- Motion Blur Effect: 100
- Renderer Mode: D3D12
- Asynchronous Compute: On
- Texture Quality: High
- LOD Quality: High
- LOD Range Multiplier: 140
- Motion Blur Quality: High
- Particles Quality: High (set to Medium on RTX 3060 and RX 6600 8 GB)
- Sun Shadows Quality: High
- Contact Shadows Quality: Very High
- Ambient Occlusion Quality: High
- Global Illumination Quality: High
- Reflections Quality: High
- Flashlight Quality: High
- Fog Quality: High
- Postprocess Quality: High
DLSS provides 20-30% performance boost in Dying Light: The Beast. FSR's gains are comparable, but expect the picture quality to take a slight hit. For most of the game, 8 GB VRAM is plenty as the game doesn't spike beyond 6-7 GB under peak load. 12 GB helps with 1440p performance and texture pack mods. Moreover, DLSS frame generation helps push for even higher FPS on supported RTX 30 and 40 series GPUs.