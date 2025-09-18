  • home icon
Best Dying Light: The Beast graphics settings for mid-range GPUs

By Arka Mukherjee
Modified Sep 18, 2025 17:29 GMT
Dying Light: The Beast is well-optimized to run at high FPS on PC (Image via Techland)
Dying Light: The Beast is well-optimized to run at high FPS on PC (Image via Techland)

Dying Light: The Beast has officially launched on PC. Based on a slightly older and more mature graphics engine, the game is slightly forgiving on modern hardware. It ships with support for Nvidia DLSS, which helps get high framerate numbers on some mid-range GPUs. On the RTX 3060 Ti, for instance, you can easily push triple-digit numbers with Very High settings and DLSS turned on. You also get DLSS 4 multi-frame generation support. However, given how well-optimized the title is, you won't have to rely on synthetic frames.

In this article, let's look at some ideal graphics settings to use if you're on mid-range graphics cards like the RTX 3060, 4060, or AMD RX 7600.

Dying Light: The Beast runs at high FPS on mid-range graphics cards

Dying Light: The Beast runs at high FPS on most mid-range GPUs (Image via Techland)
Dying Light: The Beast runs at high FPS on most mid-range GPUs (Image via Techland)

Most mid-range GPUs bundle strong rasterization performance. 8 GB of VRAM is plenty at 1080p to crank up the visuals to Very High, given you can rely on DLSS to help with the framerates. GPUs with extra VRAM headroom, like the RTX 4060 Ti and 5060 Ti 16 GB, can easily push to 1440p while still maintaining playable FPS.

Here are the Dying Light: The Beast video settings that are achieving 100+ FPS on mid-range GPUs:

Basic settings

  • Monitor: Monitor 0
  • Window Mode: Fullscreen
  • Resolution: 1920x1080 (RTX 3060, 4060, 5060); 2560x1440 (RX 6700 XT, RTX 4060 Ti 16 GB, RTX 5060 Ti 16 GB)
  • HDR: Off
  • Vertical Synchronization: Off
  • Safezone Calibration: 100
  • Dynamic Resolution Scaling: Off
  • DRS FPS Target: 60
  • Upscaler Type: DLSS (for Nvidia RTX GPUs), FSR (for AMD cards)
  • Upscaler Quality: Quality
  • Sharpness: 50
  • Latency Reduction: Off
  • Frame Generation: Off
  • Frame Generation Ratio: 1
  • Field of View: 77

Advanced video settings

  • Glow: On
  • Light Streaks: On
  • Lens Flare: On
  • Chromatic Aberration: On
  • Film Grain Effect: On
  • Motion Blur Effect: 100
  • Renderer Mode: D3D12
  • Asynchronous Compute: On
  • Texture Quality: High
  • LOD Quality: High
  • LOD Range Multiplier: 140
  • Motion Blur Quality: High
  • Particles Quality: High (set to Medium on RTX 3060 and RX 6600 8 GB)
  • Sun Shadows Quality: High
  • Contact Shadows Quality: Very High
  • Ambient Occlusion Quality: High
  • Global Illumination Quality: High
  • Reflections Quality: High
  • Flashlight Quality: High
  • Fog Quality: High
  • Postprocess Quality: High

DLSS provides 20-30% performance boost in Dying Light: The Beast. FSR's gains are comparable, but expect the picture quality to take a slight hit. For most of the game, 8 GB VRAM is plenty as the game doesn't spike beyond 6-7 GB under peak load. 12 GB helps with 1440p performance and texture pack mods. Moreover, DLSS frame generation helps push for even higher FPS on supported RTX 30 and 40 series GPUs.

About the author
Arka Mukherjee

Arka Mukherjee

Arka’s journey as a tech journalist took root in his educational background as a computer science undergraduate. Gathering valuable experience from YT Times, Quoramarketing.com, Games Bap, and Outscal, Arka now produces top-notch content for the Gaming Tech division of Sportskeeda.

Drawing inspiration from the likes of Buildzoid and Gamers Nexus, Arka relies on thorough testing and in-depth research of the latest hardware to ensure the delivery of authentic information in his articles. His genre expertise has also led him to work with tech giants such as Dell, Logitech, AMD, Nvidia, and more, where he reviewed their latest hardware.

While he delves into language modeling in his free time, he also finds time for gaming. His go-to genre is single-player games, but he often revisits Conflict: Desert Storm I and II, the former being the game that prompted him to undertake the journey he’s enjoying today. If he ever got a chance to drop into a game Jumanji-style, it would have to be Mafia: Definitive Edition.

