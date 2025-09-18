Is Dying Light: The Beast Deluxe Edition worth buying?

Those looking to nab everything on offer, Dying Light: The Beast Deluxe Edition is the version to pick. This is the only other rendition of Techland's latest series entry available for purchase; however, it still packs in a bunch of goodies that hardcore fans will want to get their hands on.
Read on to know why this is the edition to grab and what it contains. Here are the details.
What is included in Dying Light: The Beast Deluxe Edition?
The Dying Light: The Beast Deluxe Edition is a premium treat, boasting cosmetics, in-game tools, and more to reward fans for their loyalty. Here's a rundown of all the content in this edition:
- Full base game
- Official Soundtrack
- Wallpaper Pack
- Castor Woods Tourist Map
- Castor Woods Prepper Bundle
- Castor Woods Prepper Outfit8
- Survivalist SMG
- Roadhog
Among these, the Tourist Map offers a good look at the full map of the game's open-world setting of Castor Woods. While the cosmetics are nice, the latter two items on the list will be the most useful. The Survivalist is an SMG that should give you a leg up in combat encounters against zombies and humans, while the Roadhog is a vehicle.
After being omitted in the previous game, Dying Light 2: Stay Human, rideable vehicles return in this entry. This mechanic was only featured in The Following DLC expansion for the original Dying Light game as you could drive a buggy across the Harran countryside. With Castor Woods also boasting more open areas to traverse, this unique vehicle should come in handy.
Note that if you bought the Dying Light 2: Stay Human Ultimate Edition, you will get Dying Light: The Beast for free. However, it will be the base game, and not the Deluxe Edition.
Dying Light: The Beast is available on September 18, 2025, for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S, with PS4 and Xbox One versions launching later in 2025.
