Is Dying Light: The Beast Deluxe Edition worth buying?

Those looking to nab everything on offer, Dying Light: The Beast Deluxe Edition is the version to pick. This is the only other rendition of Techland's latest series entry available for purchase; however, it still packs in a bunch of goodies that hardcore fans will want to get their hands on.

Ad

Read on to know why this is the edition to grab and what it contains. Here are the details.

What is included in Dying Light: The Beast Deluxe Edition?

Dying Light: The Beast Deluxe Edition contents (Image via Techland)

The Dying Light: The Beast Deluxe Edition is a premium treat, boasting cosmetics, in-game tools, and more to reward fans for their loyalty. Here's a rundown of all the content in this edition:

Ad

Trending

Full base game

Official Soundtrack

Wallpaper Pack

Castor Woods Tourist Map

Castor Woods Prepper Bundle

Castor Woods Prepper Outfit8

Survivalist SMG

Roadhog

Among these, the Tourist Map offers a good look at the full map of the game's open-world setting of Castor Woods. While the cosmetics are nice, the latter two items on the list will be the most useful. The Survivalist is an SMG that should give you a leg up in combat encounters against zombies and humans, while the Roadhog is a vehicle.

Ad

After being omitted in the previous game, Dying Light 2: Stay Human, rideable vehicles return in this entry. This mechanic was only featured in The Following DLC expansion for the original Dying Light game as you could drive a buggy across the Harran countryside. With Castor Woods also boasting more open areas to traverse, this unique vehicle should come in handy.

Note that if you bought the Dying Light 2: Stay Human Ultimate Edition, you will get Dying Light: The Beast for free. However, it will be the base game, and not the Deluxe Edition.

Ad

Dying Light: The Beast is available on September 18, 2025, for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S, with PS4 and Xbox One versions launching later in 2025.

Check out more articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Siddharth Patil Siddharth is an esports and gaming writer at Sportkseeda. With nearly 10 years of experience in the industry, he also contributed to renowned publications like Gameffine (formerly IndianNoob), the British retro FPS magazine E1M1, and Gaming Purists, the latter being a passion project which he founded with friends.



Holding a Bachelor's degree in Computer Science, Siddharth's journalistic pursuits extend beyond reporting; he throws himself into the heart of gaming communities. His positive exploits in the industry have led him to interviewing Rohit Jain, a prominent Tekken 7 player from India.



Though he currently specializes in Nintendo, Overwatch 2, and RPG coverage, Siddharth's expertise spans a multitude of platforms and genres. He believes in doing extensive research across a mix of official, community-driven and diverse media sources for all of his article categories.



Siddharth has been an avid follower of Pewdiepie, which has also helped him expand his horizons to new gaming genres and titles. Beyond gaming, he indulges his love for literature with a particular fondness for horror and thriller novels. Moreover, Siddharth’s culinary enthusiasm for global cuisine enriches his palate. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.