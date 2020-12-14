There are various missions in Cyberpunk 2077 that give players incredible rewards.

One such mission grants players a free ripperdoc upgrade. Typically, visiting a ripperdoc in Cyberpunk 2077 means shelling out some serious cash to upgrade the technology within V. The Gig, however, is a mission that provides an implant upgrade at no cost.

The Gig is a pretty short side mission done in the second act of Cyberpunk 2077. There are two objectives that become its focus. One of those objectives simply instructs the player to go and get their free reward.

How to collect your free reward from Cassius Ryder in Cyberpunk 2077

Players can take part in this Cyberpunk 2077 side mission after completing The Heist. More of Night City becomes available, allowing V to explore and meet up with some of the contacts found within the game. V needs to speak with Wakako Okada, a fixer of Night City.

The objectives are pretty straightforward. V needs to meet with Wakako and then Cassius Ryder, the ripperdoc, for the free reward. That's really all there is to it. Wakako can be found in her pachinko parlor on Jig-Jig Street.

After a brief exchange with Wakako, the objective labeled "Collect your free reward from Cassius Ryder's ripperdoc shop inventory" will pop up. This shop in Cyberpunk 2077 is all the way on Night City's northside. It is easiest to fast travel here.

There will be a vendor behind a secure counter that V can speak to. This is where the free reward will be granted. Players can view the inventory and select the "Hands" category. There, V can receive the "Tattoo: Tyger Claws Dermal Imprint" for free.

This imprint allows players to use Cyberpunk 2077's Smart Weapons the way they are intended.