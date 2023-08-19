In the first Act of the Genshin Impact's Chapter IV Archon Quest Soloist Prologue, players meet several new characters from Fontaine, including Lyney, Lynette, and even the Hydro Archon. During the early stages of the quest, Lyney tells the Traveler about the prophecy in Fontaine and asks for help to distribute the Magic Pockets that can be used to store items infinitely with nearby NPCs.

You also get an objective to collect a few materials that are used to make these Magic Pockets. That said, this might confuse some gamers since the game does not explicitly tells what materials you need to farm and only marks the location.

This article will guide you on how to complete the objective of collecting the materials for the magic pocket in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact: Collect Romaritime Flowers to make a magic pocket guide

Collect materials used to make Magic Pockets quest objective (Image via HoYoverse)

In the first part of the Fontaine Archon Quest, Lyney asks the Traveler to collect some materials to make Magic Pockets before they head out to the Court of Fontaine. As mentioned previously, the game does not mention the name of the material in question and only marks the location on the map.

In any case, what you need to collect is the Romaritime Flowers, which is a new local specialty item only found in Fontaine. Luckily, you can find a few spawns of this flower nearby. Simply follow the quest marker, and a dialogue from Paimon will trigger as you get closer to the flower.

Romaritime Flowers found on land cannot be farmed in a normal way. You must use Hydro to make them bloom and then collect them. The GIF above shows exactly how to do it. The flowers cannot be interacted with until they bloom. So open your party selection menu and bring out a Hydro unit. You can also use the new Hydro Main Character to check out their skills at the same time.

While you can use any Hydro characters, someone like Barbara or Kokomi would be best to collect Romaritime Flowers. Since they are Catalyst users and they can create Hydro from their Normal Attacks without any cooldowns, which makes collecting the flowers much more efficient and faster.

After collecting the required number of Romaritime Flowers, return to where Lyney is so that you can proceed further with Archon Quest Chapter in Genshin Impact.

Romaritime Flower locations in Fontaine

Note: The interactive map may say Electoculus, but it is actually Romaritime Flowers.

Genshin Impact players can refer to the map above to check out the other locations where they can farm Romaritime Flowers in Fontaine. On a related note, several spawn points are located underwater, so they are already bloomed and do not require any additional reaction.