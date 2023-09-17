How to collect pre-season rewards in EA FC 24?

With EA FC 24's early access release date of September 22 coming up soon, it's the last few days of FIFA 23's game cycle. However, EA Sports has ensured that there are strong incentives for the playerbase to continue playing the older title, which mainly comes in the form of the current pre-season events.

Throughout the pre-season, there have been excellent opportunities for players to start picking up rewards for their EA FC 24 Ultimate Team. By completing certain objectives like Join the Club, they can get additional packs, which can then be redeemed in the upcoming title. EA Sports has updated the details that inform the community about the exact process, and when the redemption will be available.

All EA FC 24 pre-season rewards will have an expiry date

The best way to earn pre-season rewards for the upcoming title is by playing the Join the Club objective sets in FIFA 23. The latest one was added yesterday, September 15, which lets you get two more special packs.

The first task is to complete all the individual tasks that are available as part of the objective set. These rewards will be granted by October 12, 2023. The exact date of release remains unknown as EA Sports hasn't announced it yet, but it's likely going to be held during the second week of October.

Once unlocked, you will have until November 12, 2023, to collect all the packs that you have obtained. These items will be available in EA FC 24's in-game store, but you will need to ensure that you're using the same email account.

Irrespective of which platform you use, you'll need to bind your account with EA. As long as you use the same account in the upcoming launch, you'll find the earned rewards available for redemption. Moreover, all prizes are tied to the platform you use, so packs earned on a particular console will only be available on the same (even if you use the same EA account).

EA FC 24 EA Play rewards

More bonuses await players if they're EA Play members. This membership is available on a monthly and yearly basis, and is also embedded into the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate membership.

Here are the items all members will be entitled to every month:

1 Ultimate Team Draft Token each month

10-hour EA Play Early Access trial (from October 22)

10% member discount on FC Points

VOLTA Coins and Apparel Items every season in VOLTA FOOTBALL™ and Clubs

Hence, all EA Play members will be able to try out the game for up to 10 hours and also enjoy a 10% discount. Moreover, all progress made in the limited trial will carry over if someone converts it to a full purchase.