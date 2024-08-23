How to complete A Taste for Literature quest in Disney Dreamlight Valley

A Taste for Literature quest in Disney Dreamlight Valley is available from Remy after the Dapper Delights Update. Completing this quest brings Tiana from The Princess and the Frog to the valley, unlocks Tiana’s Meal Stall and Palace, and rewards players with 500 Friendship Points with Remy. The quest requires you to locate Remy’s secret book, talk to multiple Disney characters, cook certain meals, and complete character requests.

In this article, we will explain everything you must do to complete the A Taste for Literature quest in Disney Dreamlight Valley to welcome Tiana.

Guide for completing A Taste for Literature Quest in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Starting the quest

Check the mailbox to receive a letter from Remy. (Image via Gameloft)

Update your game to the Dapper Delights update and open it to receive a letter from Remy. In the letter, Remy will talk about a mysterious cookbook in the Glade of Trust biome. Visit the biome and look for the cookbook next to a pond to begin A Taste for Literature quest.

Go to Remy and observe the memory

Take the book to Remy to receive the memory clue. (Image via Gameloft)

Take the book back to Remy to gain more information about it. During the conversation, a memory will pop up revealing a photo of Mickey, Moana, and Merlin on a picnic. There is a hand in the frame reaching for the food in the photo but Remy fails to recall whose hand it is.

Talk to characters from the photo and cook the dish

Talk to various characters to receive hints about the mysterious dish. (Image via Gameloft)

The next step is to talk to Mickey, Moana, and Merlin to learn about the mysterious dish in the photo. Each character will inform you about the ingredients required to make the mysterious dish.

The recipe for the mysterious dish requires the following ingredients:

Shrimp : Obtain Shrimp by fishing in the blue ripples in rivers or ponds.

: Obtain Shrimp by fishing in the blue ripples in rivers or ponds. Rice : Goofy’s Stall in the Glade of Trust biome sells Rice for 35 Star Coins.

: Goofy’s Stall in the Glade of Trust biome sells Rice for 35 Star Coins. Milk : You can purchase Milk for 230 Star Coins from Chez Remy Restaurant.

: You can purchase Milk for 230 Star Coins from Chez Remy Restaurant. Onion : Onion can be purchased from Goofy’s Stall in the Forest of Valor biome.

: Onion can be purchased from Goofy’s Stall in the Forest of Valor biome. Dreamlight Pepper: Talking to Merlin during the quest will provide you with Dreamlight Pepper.

Once you collect all the ingredients, go to a Cooking Station and put all the ingredients in the cooking pot to make the Enchanted Shrimp Étouffée.

Unlocking Tiana and completing A Taste For Literature quest in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Share the dish to break Tiana's curse and welcome her to the Valley. (Image via Gameloft)

Take the Enchanted Shrimp Étouffée to Remy, Merlin, Mickey, and Moana and talk to them. This will break the curse and free Tiana from the cookbook. Share the recipe with all the characters to welcome Tiana to the Valley.

Once Tiana is in the Valley, talk to her and she will ask you to build her a house. Select any empty area on the map and pay 5,000 Star Coins to Scooge McDuck to build her house. Lastly, give the mysterious cookbook to her to complete the A Taste for Literature quest in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

