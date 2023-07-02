Like many of the quests in Final Fantasy 16, the Bad Blood side quest makes the players face a moral dilemma. Players get a chance to choose from two options, and even though it doesn't matter what choice the players take as they end up with the same conclusion, the quest feels different from others and makes you more interested in the story.

This article will tell you about the Bad Blood side quest in Final Fantasy 16 and how you can complete it.

How to start Bad Blood in Final Fantasy 16?

Accept the injured soldier's quest to start Bad Blood (Image via Square Enix)

Players can unlock the Bad Blood side quest during the Cloak and Dagger main quest.

To start this side quest, you must speak to the injured soldier of the Republic faction on the way to Tabor in the Dhalmekian Republic.

How to complete Bad Blood in Final Fantasy 16?

The Akashic Enemy fight (Image via Square Enix)

Like most side quests in the game, completing Bad Blood is an easy task. Follow these steps to complete the Bad Blood side quest

Talk to the injured soldier on the way to Tabor.

The soldier will tell you about an aether flood that has consumed the camp and ask you to kill any soldiers consumed by it.

Follow the path and stick to the left wall.

Keep heading towards the Aether Flood until you see a group of Akashic enemies.

Kill all of these enemies in what will be a very easy fight.

Clive will soon realize that an Akashic has escaped the encampment and made his way up a hill.

Go to the quest marker to find the heavily injured soldier.

Speak to this soldier to end the quest and receive your rewards.

The Final Decision

Clive with the wounded soldier (Image via Square Enix)

As the quest ends and Clive leaves the wounded soldier to die, the Republican soldier remembers that Clive was the one who killed many of his allies in battle. At this point, the soldier will want to fight Clive despite not being in a good state.

This is when the players will be given a choice to either accept the soldier's challenge or reject it. The options given will be "He can barely stand" or "Fine. If you insist".

Sadly, this decision has no effect on the outcome of the quest or the game, as Clive will always refuse to fight the dying man who vows to get his revenge one day.

What are the rewards for completing Bad Blood in Final Fantasy 16?

Rewards for completing Bad Blood (Image via Square Enix)

These are the rewards you receive for completing the Bad Blood side quest in Final Fantasy 16

900 XP

25 Renown

100 Magicked Ash

1 Meteorite

The Magicked Ash and Meteorite are useful items that can be used to craft and upgrade gears and swords.

