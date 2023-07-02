How to complete Bearer of Good News in Final Fantasy 16

Side quests in Final Fantasy 16 don't just feature violence and scavenger hunts. Sometimes, they take us on lucid tasks around the game's map. Simple and interactive quests like these are great at cutting off the ongoing tension of the main storyline and letting players pause and indulge in the world-building components of the game.

Experiencing snippets from the daily lives of the NPCs helps to intensify the setting of the in-game predicaments and form a wholesome storytelling experience. Bearer of Good News is one such simple side quest in Final Fantasy 16, set in the buzzing marketplace of Boklad.

Read along to find the quest details and rewards of this side quest.

Final Fantasy 16 side quests guide: Bearer of Good News

"Bearer of Good News" side quest location in Final Fantasy 16 (Image via Square Enix)

Just as the name suggests, Clive is to deliver good news from Ondrej, the Tavernkeeper, to three of his hardworking fellas around town. Ondrej comes into possession of a Gautland Sixty-six, a fine bottle of red that is said to hold more sway over a person than treasure.

Being a grateful and generous gentleman, he wants to share it with his friends but cannot leave the Tavern because of the new help he hired. Clive, a gentleman himself, can offer to help and thus accept the quest. Completing this does not affect the main story but is fun to indulge in.

The steps to completing this are simple:

Step 1: Talk to Ondrej, the Tavernkeeper in Boklad, to trigger the "Bearer of Good News" side quest.

Talk to Ondrej, the Tavernkeeper, to trigger the side quest in Final Fantasy 16 (Image via Square Enix)

Step 2: Follow the quest marker to the first friend, Oldrich, the Porter. Talk to him and invite him to the gathering. As hardworking as he is, he will appreciate the wine after a long hard day.

Talk to Oldrich the Porter (Image via AMHarbinger/ youtube.com)

Step 3: Follow the next marker to Milan' shop. Milan is a butcher and a close friend of Ondrej. Deliver him the news of the get-together at Ondrej's tavern after work.

Find Milan the Butcher and talk to him (Image via Square Enix)

Step 4: The last marker will lead Clive to Bolek, the guard and another friend of the Tavernkeeper. Inform him about the Gautland Sixty-six and extend Ondrej's invitation to the tavern after work hours.

Talk to Bolek the Guard near the gate (Image via Square Enix)

Step 5: Return and talk to Ondrej at his tavern. He will be more than grateful to Clive and offer to reward him with the following:

300 Experience

Experience 40 Wyrrite

Wyrrite 1 Black Blood

You can use these rewards to craft gears or sell them at shops to earn credits in the game.

Bearer of Good News asks very little as far as quests go. However, it offers an honest look into the lives of the people coming to the market in Boklad and how the transpired events have affected the place.

Rather than swinging a sword, Clive brings together a band of friends over a fine bottle of red and some ham. Those who enjoy slice-of-life moments in the main story will surely enjoy this simple side quest in Final Fantasy 16.

