How to complete Casualty of War: The Brooch Vanaheim Favor in God of War Ragnarok - Guide, rewards, and more

God of War Ragnarok is filled with optional missions, known as Favors. Once you open up the hidden areas in Vanaheim, this will give even more challenges for Kratos to overcome. One of the first potential Favors that will pop up is Casualty of War: The Brooch, which will help a spirit recover some of its memories.

While exploring The Plains, you may see a purple glowing object on the ground, which is revealed to be half of a pendant. Picking this up will start the Favor, and will put Kratos on the path to helping this forlorn spirit in God of War Ragnarok.

What to do to complete Casualty of War: The Brooch in God of War Ragnarok

Rewards

Kratos EXP: 500

500 Atreus EXP: 125

125 Crest of Desperate Heroics Amulet Enchantment

Requirement: Access to The Crater (Scent of Survival)

Like all the missions in The Crater, you need to have completed Scent of Survival first. This is part of the quest chain that unlocks the hidden areas of Vanaheim in God of War Ragnarok. This makes it incredibly important if you want to unlock some of the best armor and power-ups in the game.

From The Crater Entrance’s Mystic Gateway, you’ll want to turn north and grapple over the nearby wall. Go Northwest from here, where there’s a small ledge to climb up. If you head due east, a glowing, purple object will be on the ground. This is where you begin this Favor in God of War Ragnarok.

Have Kratos turn around and head back toward the Mystic Gateway you went through. You’ll see the point where you grapple down, and the poison totem path. Run towards that, and you’ll see a grapple point, going upwards.

Continue forward, due east, and you’ll see a red chest and a purple glowing object on the ground. This is the other half of the amulet, but it won’t be so easy to unlock. First, face Egil the Oath Guard.

He is quite fond of using heavy attacks that can be block broke. He’s also keen on unblockable attacks. This God of War Ragnarok mini-boss is pretty easy to dodge, but be careful because he will often follow these up with another attack.

Egil the Oath Guard can also slam down onto the ground and unleash a wave of Frost, so be sure to block this. Since he wears his shield on his back, you’ll have to fight him head-on. This boss is also very fond of charging with his enormous sword, so be quick on the dodge.

One of his most annoying attacks is when he spins his sword around in a wide arc. He’ll do this around four to five times in a row, so you have to keep dodging it, to avoid taking serious damage.

You can't fight this God of War Ragnarok boss from behind, thanks to his massive shield (Image via Santa Monica Studios)

Completing this Favor teaches Kratos more about what led to the disaster of The Crater. It also grants the Crest of Desperate Heroics Amulet Enchantment. This enchantment offers Last Grasp. While Kratos is in critical health, it grants a short invincibility and strength buff. When that ends, he also gains a Health Burst, but it requires 100 Vitality.

This makes it a very inviting Favor to complete in God of War Ragnarok. It’s one of the many optional missions in The Crater, but it grants a useful enchantment for your Amulet.

Poll : 0 votes