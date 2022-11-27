How to complete Garden For The Dead Vanaheim Favor in God of War Ragnarok: Guide, rewards, and more explained

Once you explore Vanaheim with Freya, God of War Ragnarok players can find the Garden for the Dead Favor. It’s a missable sidequest in the game, but it’s important since it offers a new enchantment for your amulet.

This particular God of War Ragnarok Favor offers players a fascinating puzzle that might be a little on the confusing side at first. With a little clever gameplay, Kratos and Freya can destroy the three poison totems that are infecting Noatun’s Garden. For God of War Ragnarok players looking to complete this puzzle, here’s what you have to do.

Kratos to work together with Freya to destroy three totems in order to get rewards in God of War Ragnarok

Rewards

Kratos EXP: 500

500 Freya EXP: 125

125 Whispering Slabx13

Svartalfheim Amulet Enchantment

If this is your first time journeying to the Noatun’s Garden dock in Vanaheim, it’s going to be home to some very dangerous monsters. Between those and the clouds of poison, you will have to be careful. However, after overcoming them, speak to the spirit of Astrid, who will have an important task for Freya.

The spirit does not speak to Kratos, however. There are three totems on this island, hidden away, that are poisoning the garden. Kratos can work together with Freya to destroy these three in order to get the rewards.

The first totem is within the pillar Astrid stands in front of. You will see an exploding pot inside the building, which you can simply throw your Axe at. It’s quick and easy to spot and detonate. That will clear out the first puddle of poison covering the ground.

The second totem is also quite easy to spot. If you look dead ahead of where the spirit is in God of War Ragnarok, you will see another cloud of poison. Move to the left to circle around it. Standing near a pile of rocks is another exploding pot. Throw your Leviathan Axe at it, and you’ve destroyed the next totem.

The final totem of this God of War Ragnarok Favor might be slightly tricky. Near the final cloud of poison, you will see a building with red vines. Instead of trying to ignite them, run to the left side of the building, and climb to the top.

Turn to your right, and you will see a target you can throw your Axe at, within the building shrouded in poison. If you hit the target, it will drop an object, which will ultimately destroy the last target. Now, simply go back to the spirit of Astrid in God of War Ragnarok to complete your quest.

Besides the exp and Whispering Slabs, you also receive Svartalfheim’s Safety, one of the amulet enchantments in the game. On its own, it grants +8 Strength and +3 Defense and is part of the Svartalfheim Set. Equipping all three also grants increased Stun damage, based on Kratos’ total defense.

It's also worth noting that there's a closed gate on the island. If you walk around to the side of that building, you will see an opening. In the hole, there's an Axe target, hidden by Red Vines. Order Freya to make a pair of large Sigil Targets to the left of this Red Vine area, and the glowing purple aura will extend outside of the building on your left, near the canoe.

Walk over, ignite the glowing area with your Blades of Chaos, and head inside for a Legendary Chest. This features a Jewel of Yggdrasil, which adds another enchantment slot to your amulet. You will also have to fight here, so gear up for a difficult battle.

Poll : 0 votes