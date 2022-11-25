God of War Ragnarok: How to find and solve The Oarsmen Nornir Chest (Midgard)

Several Nornir Chests are in secluded, ignored places in God of War Ragnarok. In particular, one chest is found where players will unlock a Favor in Midgard, Curse of Sigurd. Located north of the “Lake of Nine” area of Midgard, there are several collectibles in the area.

But today, we’re looking at the Nornir Chest, which will require a little bit of fighting, depending on if you’ve been to this area before or not. If this is your first time in the area, get ready to do battle with some Hel-Raiders, who do not appreciate intruders into their enclave.

How to receive The Oarsmen’s Nornir Chest in God of War Ragnarok

While picking up Curse of Sigurd, you can also find a useful Nornir Chest in God of War Ragnarok. Once you get to the Shores of Nine region, you’ll see a huge rock to push aside. You’ll also find some brush to ignite with the Blades of Chaos.

Once you get through that, you’ll be in The Oarsmen sub-area of Midgard. You can find one of Odin’s Raven, a Legendary Chest, an Artefact, a Loremarker, and the two halves of Fjortlund Vault Key beside the Nornir Chest.

To unlock this chest, when you’re in the area for Sigurd’s Curse, go back outside and go around the corner under the rocky structure. You’ll see a stairway that leads to a treasure chest. Grab its contents and head towards the grate. Command Freya to use a Sonic arrow on the structure next to the wall by the statue.

Hoist up the grate and complete the Nornir Chest for this portion of God of War Ragnarok. Head back into the main room with the chest, and now you have access to all three of the chimes. This is a timed quest. You have to have all three chimes making sound simultaneously. Otherwise, you have to start over.

Thankfully, this God of War Ragnarok Nornir Chest won’t lower the grate and make you go back around. You’ll just have to figure out which gong/chime you have to hit, and in which order.

You’ll want to throw your Axe quickly at these. First, throw your Axe at the gong left of the Chest. Run into range of the gong near the entrance. Turn again and throw the axe through the rubble hole you made to hit the final gong. The second two turn off quickly. So you’re going to want to throw, turn, and immediately make your throw. If you have to move around, you may not get the chest.

It may take a few tries, but it’s a relatively easy Nornir Chest to unlock in God of War Ragnarok. You can't do it without breaking the rubble, though, but once you do, you’ll have access to all three chimes to grab your reward.

If you stopped to collect the Legendary Chest, you will also receive an Amulet Fragment, for the Jewel of Yggdrasil. For the Nornir Chest, you will receive either an Idunn Apple or Horn of Blood Mead, depending on what you found last.

Poll : 0 votes