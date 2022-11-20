How to complete Conscience For The Dead Vanaheim Favor in God of War Ragnarok: Guide, rewards, and more

While traveling with Freya in God of War Ragnarok, one of the Favors you will encounter is Conscience For The Dead. This side quest begins near the Cliffside Ruins of Vanaheim, where Gunhild has a task for the two protagonists.

This Favor will lead you to a hidden area in Vanaheim, known as Goddess Falls, and while it does provide EXP and crafting materials as rewards, the main reward is an additional enchantment for your Amulet. While at the Cliffside Ruins of Vanaheim, what do God of War Ragnarok players need to do to complete Conscience For The Dead after speaking to Gunhild?

How to complete the Conscience For The Dead Favor in God of War Ragnarok

Rewards

Kratos EXP: 500

500 Atreus/Freya EXP: 125

125 Whispering Slab x13

Svartalfheim’s Honor

While on the Favor named The Mysterious Orb, you can also start off the Conscience For The Dead Favor in Vanaheim. After defeating the Revenant Hag and Nightmares, you can speak to Gunhild to pick up this side mission as well.

From here, dock your boat down at The Veiled Passage, a short distance away from where you found The Mysterious Orb. While you’re here, you can find and open a Red Chest across from where you docked. It will contain Lunda’s Broken Bracers, making it a worthwhile stop.

If you find Lunda's armor after speaking to her and taking on her Favor, you can unlock some great, free armor. God of War Ragnarok players will also be able to kill one of Odin’s Ravens at this location.

You must smash through the wooden barrier to the left of where you docked, but be careful with the poisonous plants present there. For the next step, you'll want to climb up the wall and knock the crest away on your left, so you can easily get back here later on. Defeat the Seidr and then take the path up. Once again, you must be careful not to get poisoned by the plants.

After defeating more Seidr there, you'll have to head towards a ledge that you can leap over. Later on, you'll have to defeat another Seidr with a shield. You will then see a fog that requires you to throw your Axe at a plant, so that you can pass through.

Climb down the chain and lower the drawbridge that leads to the Cliffside Ruins by pulling on the chain. At this point, you will be ambushed almost immediately. A Lore Marker is present here for you to collect (Call to Arms), right near the chain. Here, you will also find a yellow chest containing Hacksilver, if required.

All you have to do now is head across the drawbridge, speak to Gunhild, and claim your reward. Although the EXP and the Whispering Slab is nice, the more enticing reward is Svartalfheim’s Honor, a strong enchantment for your Amulet.

Being a part of God of War Ragnarok’s “Svartalfheim Set”, it increases the Stun Damage inflicted based on Kratos’ Defense, but only if you complete the set. On its own, this enchantment adds 10 Defense.

That’s all that God of War Ragnarok players need to know about the Conscience For The Dead Favor, and they can move on and continue exploring the many other secrets of Vanaheim after completing this.

