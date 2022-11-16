How to complete Freya's Missing Peace in God of War Ragnarok - Complete guide, rewards, and more explained

While journeying through Vanaheim with Freya in God of War Ragnarok, you can start several Favours. In particular, Freya's Missing Peace concerns Vanir herself, as she struggles to get closure from her time with Odin.

To complete this portion of God of War Ragnarok, you must have reached the end of The Reckoning, where you can use the Mystic Gateway. You should also complete The Mysterious Orb first as well. That Favour that leads to opening the path at Cliffside Ruins will benefit you.

This can only be completed with Freya as your partner, though. If you come back with Atreus, don't bother. You need the mighty Vanir for this God of War Ragnarok Favour.

Complete Freya's Missing Peace in God of War Ragnarok

Rewards

Freya EXP: 1,500

1,500 Mardoll

Steel Harmony

Royal Vanir Garments

This God of War Ragnarok Favour takes some work if you try to do it simultaneously with The Mysterious Orb. It's best if you complete one before moving to another. When ready, take the canoe to The Veiled Passage, and hop off at the beach.

Wulvers and other wolves beset you, but the Wulver is the most severe threat. Finish them first with Freya's help. It's a brutal fight, but Kratos can easily handle them in God of War Ragnarok.

Watch: Beware the Wulver

After besting them, climb the wall, and take the time to throw your axe at Odin's raven. Never miss an opportunity to chop down Odin's eyes. Grapple across the gap, and light the vines up with a Sigil Arrow, then your Blades of Chaos to pass. It unlocks a red chest. Hop back over and keep climbing up. You can also choose to do the Nornir chest nearby, as well.

You'll reach Freya's wedding shrine. Here, you'll find a Soul Eater to defeat. Conquer it by targeting the weak point on its chest. He'll drop some crafting gear (Hacksilver, Shattered Runes, Bonded Leather) and move on.

Watch: Light the Orbs

After moving on, you'll see a bridge with a spitting poison plant and some Red Vines. You'll have to use the Sigil arrows here. Chain a series of hex marks together so they connect the Red Vines to the part of the wall you can reach with your Blades of Chaos. That will detonate them and allow you to pass - after you throw the Axe at the last target.

You can get some more lore here (Rune Reads) for your God of War Ragnarok adventure and a nearby red chest. Deal with the Hel-Reavers and Nokken first, then return to get your rewards. Moving forward, Freya will break the first chalice. You can also find another lore drop here (Blessing of Two). Draw the rune next to Freya, and head back to where you fought the Soul Eater.

Beat the Wulver, and then grab the Lore (The Feast). You can also pick up a Treasure Map (The Giant's Toes). It's easy enough to use Sigil arrows to burn down the vines so you can lower the drawbridge. Don't forget to throw your axe at the partially completed run to dislodge it.

Watch: Fighting evil by daylight

This area also featured lore (The Auburn Crown) in the back room. You can also get an Artefact named Hylli's Crest in the room where Gulons ambush you. After that, lift the grate, and move on.

But first, beat the Hel-Reavers before she could interact with the bowl and destroy it. If you have a Legendary Chest nearby. Throw your axe through the gap after you burn away the vines on the wall. Your reward is Light Runic attack, Rampage of the Furies.

Wait for Freya to destroy the bowl, draw the Rune, burn the vines, and head down to the main area again. Please return to the Rune seal, and interact with it to cross the bridge that appears. There's Lore (Abandoned) by the corpse nearby. Freya will retrieve her sword here, and you will unlock the It Was a Good Day trophy. Don't forget the lore (The Ceremony) by the door.

Before you leave, you'll be attacked by a pair of Wulver. My strategy was to throw the axe at one of the poison-spewing pods so I had more room to fight in. That meant I had to fight these foes with the Blades of Chaos, but it was easy enough.

Overcome them and head to the boat. Before you can leave, one more challenge remains. Two Dreki must be defeated. They're simple enough to beat with Freya by your side. With it, the Favour ends for this God of War Ragnarok section.

