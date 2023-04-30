How to complete Chamber of Ambidexterity Star Wars Jedi Survivor? (Jedi Chamber)

With the more open area design of Star Wars Jedi Survivor comes large structures that house puzzles that can lead to some great rewards. These optional side areas can be found while exploring and have almost nothing to do with the main missions. These structures are known as High Republic Chambers or Jedi Temples.

One of these Jedi Temples is the Chamber of Ambidexterity, which has a straightforward puzzle that leads you to a reward. Getting to it can be a bit tricky, but it's not that complex.

How to solve the Chamber of Ambidexterity puzzle in Star Wars Jedi Survivor

Before you can start solving this puzzle, you must get there first. Use the Devastated Settlement fast travel point and head to the Courtyard of the Manse. Here, you can spot a hollow cube-like structure on top of a cliff.

The entrance to the Jedi Temple is inside the cliff under those cubes. You will have to glide with a Relter and take a harsh left until you see the bluish lights that indicate the Temple’s entrance.

Land down there and get rid of the enemies before they become too much of a nuisance. You will be able to collect a Datadisc here and find that the door you need to get through is covered in vines.

You can solve the Chamber of Ambidexterity puzzle by taking the Relter up and across the lava river. You will find a device that is shooting a purple beam, and you can move the beam around. Aim it around so that it hits a wall near the cavern near the entrance to the Temple.

Glide back down to the Chamber and use BD-1’s Koboh Grinder to trace a line all the way back to the vines. This will set the vines ablaze, and you will be able to head inside to collect your rewards.

Inside, you will find a perk called Ambidexterity, which increases the damage of your lightsaber attacks after you have used your Blaster. This perk is quite handy and is very useful for those that like to switch around their offensive styles. And that is all that the Chamber of Ambidexterity holds in Star Wars Jedi Survivor.

The game was released on April 28, 2023, and was developed by Respawn Entertainment. As a sequel, Star Wars Jedi Survivor introduces massive open new worlds that allow for much more exploration.

On top of that, Star Wars Jedi Survivor has introduced new Lightsaber stances that can be changed at a Meditation point. You can also reset your skill points and fast-travel from there. The game can be played on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. Unfortunately, it will not be coming out for the last-gen consoles.

