All Perk slot locations in Star Wars Jedi Survivor (Perks of the Job trophy guide)

Star Wars Jedi Survivor, the latest single-player Star Wars action-adventure title from Respawn Entertainment, features an extensive list of combat abilities and upgrades for players to unlock. The game features 10 perk slot locations, which players can use to enhance Cal's combat abilities, including some that are crucial to ensure progress in the game.

Finding all the Perk slots is also necessary if you're going for the Platinum trophy since getting all the slots unlocks the "Perks of the Job" trophy or achievement. Perks can be found all across the galaxy and are a great way for you to alter and enhance your abilities, life, and Force, and essentially create your own personalized playstyle to tackle the many combat encounters in the game.

Equipping a Perk slot is quite easy, as all you need to do is visit a meditation point in the game to slot the desired Perk you want. Once you're at a meditation point, you can go to the Perks section of the Abilities menu. Here's a comprehensive guide to all the 10 Perk slot locations in Star Wars Jedi Survivor, which will help you easily unlock the "Perks of the Job" trophy or achievement.

Here are all the Perk slot locations in Star Wars Jedi Survivor

To easily find Perk slots, you first need to complete all Jedi Chambers. This allows you to access a Map Upgrade in the Alignment Control Center at Konoh, which in turn populates all planets with the location of all Essences. Perk slots in Star Wars Jedi Survivor are shown as Essences on maps, so getting the the Map Upgrade makes finding these locations quite easy.

You start the game with three Perk slots as the base default for Cal, and six Perk slots can be found in the world via exploration, completing specific side quests (rumors).

Here's the complete location guide for the six Perk slots that are found in Star Wars Jedi Survivor's open world:

Jedha (Path of Restoration): This Perk slot is awarded for completing the Path of Restoration puzzle.

Jedha (Path of Persistence): This Perk slot is awarded for completing the Path of Persistence puzzle.

Jedha (Path of Conviction): This Perk slot is awarded to you for completing the Path of Conviction puzzle.

Koboh (Derelict Dam): You automatically obtain this Perk slot when you get the Slam power in Chapter 4.

Koboh (Harvest Ridge): This Perk slot can be found after solving the Nekko puzzle in Harvest Ridge.

Koboh (Smuggler's Tunnel): This Perk slot is found behind the red blocked door in Smuggler's Tunnel.

The remaining one can be bought at Zee’s Shop on the second floor of the Cantina, and you'll need to pay 10 Data Discs to obtain it. You can get Data Discs by exploring the open world, completing optional objectives, and progressing through the main story. Once you get all the Perk slots for Cal, you will automatically unlock the Perks of the Job trophy.

Star Wars Jedi Survivor is now available for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Windows PC.

