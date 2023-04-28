How to defeat Rancor legendary beast in Star Wars Jedi Survivor? Location, rewards, and more

Star Wars Jedi Survivor, the recently released action-adventure title from Respawn Entertainment, features some really incredible enemy and boss encounters that are as challenging as they are fun. Much like the previous title in this series, Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order, it lets players lose in an open world, where they will come across various foes.

One of the earliest optional bosses that players will be able to tackle is Rancor. The fight against this hulking bipedal monster is part of an optional questline that you can start simply by picking up rumors from NPCs. Here's a comprehensive guide on how to easily defeat Rancor in Star Wars Jedi Survivor, alongside the boss' location, quest rewards, and more.

How to easily defeat Rancor in Star Wars Jedi Survivor

As you travel to the outposts in Koboh, you will eventually meet a woman who asks Cal for his help and will give him the Find Missing Prospectors rumor. You can find the NPC just outside the town's gate near the Rambler's Reach Outpost meditation point. You will need to proceed to Sodden Grotto to investigate the rumor.

Fortunately, its entrance is quite nearby, just on the aforementioned meditation point's other side in Hunter's Quarry. Once you reach Sodden Grotto, you will be able to explore the area completely for hidden collectibles and other artifacts that you can find there.

Once you are done inspecting the Sodden Grotto, you can tackle Rancor, whose arena is right beside the meditation point in Sodden Grotto. This entity is easily one of the toughest optional bosses in Star Wars Jedi Survivor's early parts, requiring you to be perfect with your dodges and parries to defeat it.

The trick to beating Rancor is understanding and predicting its attack patterns and countering them with your own attacks. Here are a few tips that should help you defeat the boss in Star Wars Jedi Survivor:

Much like any other enemy in the game, Rancor has a set of attacks that are quite well-telegraphed.

One of its most damaging attack is the Rushing Grab, where the entity glows red before lunging towards Cal to grab him and deal a lot of damage. This move can even kill him if he is low on health.

To avoid getting hit by this attack, you will need to dodge (side-step) away at the right time, just before the monster's attack lands.

Another move that you should look out for is the Ground Pound, which if connects, can deal a lot of damage. You can easily avoid this attack by either staying away from the monster or double jumping before the attacks land.

An easy way to deal damage to the boss is to use the several bones lying around in the arena and throw them towards it. This will stagger Rancor for a few seconds, allowing you to sneak in a few extra hits.

Most of the damage you will be dealing to the Rancor will esentially involve counterattacks, which you will need to time right after perfect dodges.

Once you defeat Rancor, you will be rewarded with an "essence." You also get the Shatter perk, which allows Cal to easily break an enemy's block meter and is a very handy upgrade for the early-game sections. You can equip this item at any of the meditation points.

Star Wars Jedi Survivor is now available for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Windows PC (via Steam and EA App).

