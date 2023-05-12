How to complete Chamber of Detachment Star Wars Jedi Survivor

The Chamber of Detachment in Star Wars Jedi Survivor is another Meditation Chamber within the game that also needs some puzzle-solving. Just like the other chambers that you’ve delved into, you will be rewarded, provided that you have successfully figured out the puzzle inside it. In line with this, you’ll also get to pick up numerous collectibles that are also scattered inside the puzzle.

This walkthrough will detail the whereabouts of the chamber, including the way to solve the puzzle inside it to receive an awesome perk at the end. Let’s begin.

Star Wars Jedi Survivor Chamber of Detachment: Another puzzle for you to solve

Locating the Meditation Chamber

Going down. (Credits: Respawn Entertainment)

The Chamber of Detachment is situated near the Mountain Ascent meditation point. Head to the spot that is tagged on your map as the rumor. Be reminded, though, that you need to have the skill where you can dash through since you’ll come across some green barriers on your way there.

The chamber entrance is hidden behind the waterfalls, and once you’ve made it there, make your way inside and begin solving the puzzle.

Chamber of Detachment walkthrough and collectibles

Destroying that barrier. (Credits: Respawn Entertainment)

Now that you’re inside the meditation chamber, interact with the first collectible, which is a databank. You’ll find a couple more of these databanks in the right corner and on the opposite side.

After interacting with those, pull the huge block nearby and grab the metal ball. Place it inside the hole in the wall (the one with a spinning half disk). It will then periodically shoot a laser beam and, with the help of BD-1, blow up a portion of a wall above (the spot with a bunch of root-like growth on it) by forming a fiery bridge for another collectible (datadisc) to fall.

There’s another block nearby where you’ll have to use BD-1 again to form another fiery bridge on the block. After the laser has lighted up the bridge, return it to its original position to break the barrier.

Pull the block once again all the way to the other end, where you’ll notice a platform going down. Pull the second block out to open the chest. After doing so, line the two blocks in the middle before pushing the first one all the way to the platform.

After you’ve done it, ride on the other block. You’ll notice that the first block is rising up as you move closer to it. If you’re close enough, cling onto the first block, climb up, and get your Patience perk.

There you have it. That’s how to solve the Chamber of Detachment in Star Wars Jedi Survivor. Have you solved all the puzzles yet?

