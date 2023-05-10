All collectibles in Star Wars Jedi Survivor (Monastery Walls - Jedha)

The Monastery Walls within Jedha in Star Wars Jedi Survivor has some collectibles to find. For those unaware, this will be the first area you will wander off to as soon as you land on this ever-cold moon. There is a total of 19 collectibles in this area alone. Remember, though, that you won’t be able to pick up every collectible in this area in one go.

Nonetheless, here’s a breakdown of every collectible within the Monastery Walls region.

The collectible-filled Monastery Walls in Star Wars Jedi Survivor

Monastery Wallls Databank #1 Star Wars Jedi Survivor - This collectible can be found on the right by the Mantis as soon as you step foot on this spot of Jedha. Head to the sandhills and turn right after you arrive at the first Meditation Spot. You’ll see a couple of pillars that are next to an altar. Jump to a platform to interact with the prayer wheels to receive a databank.

Chest #1 – After the above-mentioned collectible, trail the right side of the wall. You need to turn left upon reaching the fork in the sand. Enter the small crevice in one of the structures and make quick work of the enemies once inside. The chest is on the right in the room.

Treasure #1 – This one’s at the Monastery Walls’ northern portion. You’ll come across a massive panel that is vertically positioned. Use the Force to push it, and you will be welcomed with another set of baddies you need to defeat. The collectible is in between the rocks.

Databank #2 – Continue your objective to meet with Cere’s contact until you arrive at the right portion of the wall. After jumping, there will be a huge area as you approach the back right portion of the wall where you have to wall run to reach the second floor.

There will be a spot with a fire and a pot where BD-1 can scan and collect a second databank.

There will be more than just one collectible in a specific spot

Databank #3 and Treasure #2 – There are spots within the Monastery Walls where you can find more than one collectible. If you head to the far left side of this area, you’ll see a room with enemies. After defeating those, a third databank and a second treasure can be picked up.

Monastery Walls Chest #2 – From the room where you found the above-mentioned collectibles, slide down on your right side. While sliding, there’s a spot where you can grapple leading to the second floor. Do a bit of running and climbing through the pole before wall running your way to the chest, which is a cosmetic item.

Chest #3 and Force Tear - Head back to the wall running portion on the second level, and you’ll come across some pillars on the ground to the wall’s left side. Hop across three of these pillars and land on a small platform. Both chest number three and a Force Tear will be there.

A couple more collectibles. (Credits: Respawn Entertainment)

Chest #4 and Treasure #3 – From the spot where you obtained the Force Tear, there will be a wall that you can climb on as it will lead to another floor. Jump and force dash towards it and climb up. Walk up a bit, and you’ll see a Jedha scroll and a chest.

Treasure #4 – After obtaining the aforementioned collectibles in this area within the Monastery Walls, head back to the spot where you ascended from the wall. There will be another platform across where treasure number four (Jedha scroll) is situated.

Chest #5 – After obtaining the scroll, look around to see a climbable wall on the left side of the Jedha scroll. Jump across, and you’ll land on a path to chest number five.

Treasure #5 – This one can be found directly above the first chest. Just go to the second floor of the walls on the area’s right portion, where you’ll stumble upon a workbench. On its right side, you’ll find treasure number five, another Jedha scroll.

Essence #1 in the Monastery Walls - After obtaining the scroll, head north from it. Go down the platform where a collective of pillars will be in sight. Do a wall run and hop onto the smaller pillar before jumping from one pillar to the next. You’ll reach a spot where you can do a wall run, including an Essence.

It's right here. (Credits: Respawn Entertainment)

Treasure #6 and Essence #2 – Now that you have the first Essence, turn back. Do another wall run until you reach the second pillar, which is after the first one that is nearest to the first Essence. Jump on top of it and get past the succeeding two pillars. You’ll see a wall-running spot next to the final pillar on your right.

Jump dash to that wall running spot where a pathway to the left will greet you. There’s a hole at the end where you can locate an Essence and Jedha scroll.

Chest #6 – Remember the workbench where you found Jedha scroll? There will be pillars around it where you can hop on until you see a platform with a chest on it.

Treasure #7 – This collectible within the Monastery Walls can be found by heading back to the right side of the walls upon leaving the Mantis. As you go there, you’ll come across a structure with an indentation at the end where the collectible lies on the ground.

Following the aforementioned step will help players get their hands on all the collectibles that can be found within the Monastery Walls in Star Wars Jedi Survivor.

Struggling in a galaxy far far away? Our guides make it easy. May the force be with you!

Poll : 0 votes