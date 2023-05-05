All collectibles in Star Wars Jedi Survivor (Chamber of Reason - Koboh)

The Chamber of Reason in Star Wars Jedi Survivor is one of the age-old Meditation Chambers on the planet Koboh. Players will have to solve the puzzle inside it to gain exquisite rewards. Aside from the perk inside it, one can also pick up collectibles that will come in handy in Cal Kestis’ journey. These collectibles are scattered around the chamber while players try to figure out its puzzle.

This walkthrough will detail what items are in store for seekers, including their whereabouts inside the Chamber of Reason.

A total of eight collectibles await players in The Chamber of Reason in Star Wars Jedi Survivor

The five Databanks

As mentioned, there are five Databank entries within The Chamber of Reason in Jedi Survivor. The first one is located on the first floor of the chamber. It is on the other side of the huge gap before taking the lift that leads to the second floor. Once you’re on the second floor, head over to the left of the first lift, as the second Databank entry will be there.

The third Databank is in the corner of the third level of the chamber. Go to the right side of the hallway since you must pick up the metal ball to trigger the lift. The fourth one can also be found on this level as it is located within its hallway. As for the final Databank entry, it’s at the end of the Koboh Matter bridge, which you will reach by the time you manage to get to the end of the puzzle.

A treasure, a chest, and a Force Essence inside The Chamber of Reason

Within The Chamber of Reason, you’ll come across one of each of the aforementioned collectibles.

Treasure: It can be found while overlooking the edge of the second floor before picking up the second metal ball. You will be rewarded with a Datadisk on this one.

The chest: The chest can be found near the uppermost level of the chamber, where you must pick up both the metal balls at the top. Get the lift at the top, carry the second ball, and throw it into a huge hole with a yellow glow. A gate will open, allowing you to interact with the chest. Inside lies a Lightsaber Diligence Emitter up for grabs.

The Force Essence: This is the final collectible within The Chamber of Reason in Star Wars Jedi Survivor. You can obtain it after successfully solving the chamber's puzzle. It is located at the top, where Cal Kestis will be rewarded with the Dexterity Perk.

That concludes our collectibles hunt in The Chamber of Reason.

