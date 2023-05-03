How to complete Chamber of Reason Star Wars Jedi Survivor

The Chamber of Reason in Star Wars Jedi Survivor is just one of several puzzles for players to solve. Respawn Entertainment’s recently released title is not just about hack-and-slash lightsaber action; it will also test its players’ wits and problem-solving skills.

You will be generously rewarded provided you successfully solve this puzzle aside from the other collectibles you’ll come across while figuring it out. This walkthrough will lead you to the whereabouts of this High Republic Chamber and how to work this puzzle out.

The Road to Reason

A new perk awaits. (Credits: Respawn Entertainment)

As mentioned, The Chamber of Reason is one of the seven Star Wars Jedi Survivor chambers that needs some solving. Its location is within the Basalt Rift (meditation point) right after you meet Toa.

You must complete the first half of the main quest known as The Key To Tanalorr to acquire the Tuner Device. The Chamber of Reason will resemble the other chambers you’ve delved into within the game.

Positioning those balls within The Chamber of Reason

Once inside, you’ll find several metal balls you must pick up and place on the device to activate the bridges. After descending to The Chamber of Reason’s main room, use the Force to push the lever to move the bridge to the right side. Cross the bridge until you reach the end. From there, use the Force again to destroy the small room to reveal the second metal ball.

Bring the ball across the bridge and pull the lever to return the bridge to its original position and cross the bridge. You can momentarily drop the ball and interact with a collectible/Echo in the corner before proceeding to the elevator. Once up there, place the ball onto the device and interact with another collectible before activating the bridge.

While crossing the bridge, use the Force to grab the ball from the previous level and place it on the device just across the bridge. The newly formed bridge will lead you to another collectible. Interact with it before pulling the lever.

Now that you’re on another chamber level cross the bridge to find another collectible. Continue to the other side and interact with a scannable for BD-1 on the wall. There’s also a data disc in the left corner of this level.

Please return to the device where the ball is, pick it up again, and throw it into the massive hole with a glowing yellow light. Doing so will lower the gate, and you can now go around the back to open the chest.

After opening the chest, grab the ball again. Be sure to be on the other side of the gate before capturing it. Once you do, throw it into the device on the left-hand side to form the final bridge for Cal Kestis to collect the perk (Dexterity).

That brings us to the end of the walkthrough to solve The Chamber of Reason puzzle.

