How to defeat Dagan Gera in Star Wars Jedi Survivor

Dagan Gera is one of the more challenging bosses you’ll encounter in Star Wars Jedi Survivor. As a Force-sensitive being who was once a Jedi Knight, he is a tough one to crack. However, in-game bosses - no matter how difficult they are to fight against - are meant to be beaten. To that end, this tutorial will teach you how to defeat this good guy-turned-villain.

Better be prepared for a tough fight as Dagan Gera has got some insane fighting skills. Apart from this, there are also two phases to this boss fight.

Defeating a former Jedi Knight: The Dagan Gera boss fight in Star Wars Jedi Survivor

Don't be fooled. (Credits: Respawn Entertainment)

Dagan Gera may only have one arm, but don’t let this fool you. He is as good as a quick two-armed fighter. He’s also a heavy hitter since he has attacks that are unblockable. A good suggestion is to study his moves so that you can predict and counter them effectively.

Dagan Gera's first phase

Dagan Gera will most likely throw his lightsaber towards you, so dodging or blocking it is highly suggested for this opening salvo. He uses two lightsabers during the fight. To that end, it is best to utilize the Dual Blade style to even the odds.

Try to get as close to him as possible and perform a barrage of attacks whenever you can. Your goal here is to shatter his stun meter so that you can connect with some hits. As mentioned, he's got some unblockable strikes (like his sweeping attack), and you'll have to dodge these since they cover a wide area.

You can also use the Force to trim down his stamina. However, bear in mind that this boss can shrug it off since he’s a former Jedi Knight.

Dagan Gera's second phase

Now that you’ve managed to whittle down half of Dagan Gera’s health bar, you will trigger phase two of this boss fight. He will have another unblockable in the form of a slam attack. Getting hit by it will inflict a significant amount of damage on you, so it's better be wary of this one and dodge it whenever you can.

It’s also worth noting that there’s a part in this phase where you’ll have to break away from each other by pressing either the square button (PlayStation) or the X button (Xbox). This event does not count as a checkpoint in the game.

It would be wise to be on the defensive during this phase of the Star Wars Jedi Survivor boss fight. Parry his attacks (with the exception of the unblockables) as much as you can. You can also land some hits after Dagan Gera performs his sweeping lunge attacks.

Defeating Dagan will trigger a cutscene in which he escapes from you.

