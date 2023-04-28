How to use Double-bladed lightsaber stance in Star Wars Jedi Survivor

The Double-bladed lightsaber stance is back in Star Wars Jedi Survivor. One of Cal Kestis’ styles in the previous games is back again for players that miss that Darth Maul combat style. No style in the game is perfect, and each serves a purpose. With the staff style of lightsaber combat, you’re going to excel at slaughtering groups of enemies at the same time, thanks to having a blade on either end of your weapon. It’s got weaknesses, but it’s flashy and fun to use.

Since this is a larger weapon, it will take time to wind up and finish your various combos in Star Wars Jedi Survivor. That means you’ll have to be careful when you’re using it in battle because the longer animations could leave you open to a blaster bolt or perhaps some other dangerous form of attack. That said, the Double-bladed lightsaber stance is still a blast to use.

What to know about Double-bladed lightsaber stance in Star Wars Jedi Survivor

The Double-bladed lightsaber stance is a stylish combat style in Star Wars Jedi Survivor. When dealing with weak enemies that come in groups, it’s the ideal weapon to go to. The wide arcs and decent damage will let you strike a few times and dominate whatever foes are skittering up to you to try and slow your progress. It also looks cool when you dodge with this weapon.

You can also strike around yourself by throwing this weapon around you - just another perk of the Double-bladed lightsaber stance. If you’re worried about being swarmed or overwhelmed by enemies, this will be the ideal combat stance in Star Wars Jedi Survivor.

The skills you can access in the Double-bladed lightsaber stance also enhance several of these features. You have Controlled Throw that lets you control your lightsaber after throwing it, for example. You can also pull in your enemies with Rising Storm. However, you’ll need plenty of skill points to get some of these as you play the game.

Here are the Double-bladed lightsaber stance perks you can access in Star Wars Jedi Survivor:

Double-bladed lightsaber skills

Gathering Tempest (1 Skill Point): Deal fast strikes toward a single enemy.

Deal fast strikes toward a single enemy. Vortex Dive (1 Skill Point): Dive forward while spinning the lightsaber.

Dive forward while spinning the lightsaber. Double Orbit (1 Skill Point): Perform a second lightsaber throw around Cal.

Perform a second lightsaber throw around Cal. Endless Hurricane (1 Skill Point): Add additional attacks to the end of the double-bladed attack chain.

Add additional attacks to the end of the double-bladed attack chain. Repulsing Burst (2 Skill Points): Slam down while airborne, dealing damage in an area.

Slam down while airborne, dealing damage in an area. Rising Storm (2 Skill Points): Perform an attack that pulls enemies in a small area and takes Cal into the air.

Perform an attack that pulls enemies in a small area and takes Cal into the air. Multifold Reflections (2 Skill Points): Reflect blaster shots back toward nearby targets.

Reflect blaster shots back toward nearby targets. Controlled Throw (2 Skill Points): Throw the lightsaber and maintain its position, then move it around.

While this AOE-centric combat style is satisfying in Star Wars Jedi Survivor, it may not be ideal for the harder bosses in the game, such as the Legendary Adversaries. This weapon style can be slow, and it takes some time to wind up your strikes.

The Double-bladed lightsaber stance is excellent as a secondary weapon stance - something to swap into when you’re being overwhelmed. It’s also great to parry a wealth of blaster bolts, thanks to the weapon’s design.

This is the Star Wars Jedi Survivor combat style for situations when you need to battle several enemies at once. It's a rough galaxy out there, so take a look at these gameplay tips before diving into the game.

