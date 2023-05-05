How to complete Chamber of Clarity in Star Wars Jedi Survivor

The Chamber of Clarity is a tricky area that demands some out-of-the-box thinking in Star Wars Jedi Survivor. Just like the six other Jedi Meditation Chambers, it will also reward you with something that would be very helpful as you traverse the game. However, trying to solve the puzzle can be quite challenging, and players may end up spending a significant amount of time on it.

This guide will walk you through how to enter the chamber and provide tips on solving the puzzle within.

Star Wars Jedi Survivor’s Chamber of Clarity: Solve this puzzle and be rewarded

Where is it?

Another day, another puzzle to solve (Image via Respawn Entertainment)

Finding the Chamber of Clarity is not that difficult. It is situated within the Untamed Downs area in Koboh. The entrance is pretty high up, so you need to call on your trusted mount to provide an additional boost to your jump. Cling to the hanging roots above to finally reach the chamber’s entrance.

Inside the chamber

Ride along (Image via Respawn Entertainment)

The Chamber of Clarity has huge blocks that you need to Force pull. The first block is below you, and you need to pull it out as it will reveal a path. You then need to go down a bit and get a datadisk. Go back up to the top and use some parkour skills by bouncing off the walls to reach a higher point where you can interact with an Echo.

Circle back around and pull out the block, then jump over it. Repeat this process with the next block to reach the other side.

Second half of the puzzle

Head to the next area within the Chamber of Clarity, where you need to pull another block with some roots clinging to its bottom corner. Climb and hold onto that while the block is moving until it leads you to a room with another block. Pull it out and align it to the block that you’ve been riding on. After doing so, head over to where you pulled out that block, as there will be an Echo to interact with.

The aligned blocks will help you reach a door on top of it. Follow the path behind that door, as this will lead you to another Echo. Go back to those aligned blocks, and you’ll see a huge circular lid. Force push it to reveal a path and collect another Star Wars Jedi Survivor collectible in the form of an Echo inside it.

Use the Force again to detach the blocks that you aligned earlier and jump over to the one that you rode a while back. It will finally lead you to a hall where the Fellowship perk awaits.

