How to complete Chaos Gates in Lost Ark

There are many different activities that players of Lost Ark can participate in. Chaos Gates are endgame activities that they can complete to gain special items and loot.

Chaos Gates are offered at different levels based on the current gear level of users. Here is how they are able to access and complete Chaos Gates in Lost Ark and begin to gain some loot.

How gamers can complete Chaos Gates in Lost Ark

There are many different reasons players may want to take on a Chaos Gate. This is because many riches can be gained from completing them.

They will need to ready themselves by opening the Procyon's Compass and opening "appearance notification info." This will show when the next Chaos Gate is available. Users should then choose one that meets their gear level.

Selecting right Chaos Gate

Gamers will find that there are a few different categories of Chaos Gate. They will be met with a list of names that contain the following:

Twisting Chaos Legion

Twisting Darkness Legion

Twisting Plague Legion

Twisting Phantom Legion

However, players will want to focus on the gear level/item level required to ensure their success when completing the Chaos Gate. Once they have selected one, it will highlight on the map where they should go.

Users should travel to the required location and await the upcoming Chaos Gate.

What players can expect inside of the Chaos Gate

Gamers should stick with the group and vanquish the bosses to complete the Chaos Gate successfully (Image via Lost Ark)

There are slight variations for all of the different types of Chaos Gates, but at their core, they remain the same. Players will have a set amount of time to defeat the boss, and they must work together to slay the enemies that stand in their way.

They should stick together and work as a team to destroy all the enemies and slay the final boss. Once the boss has been downed, users will be able to claim the loot.

There are all sorts of amazing loot for completing Chaos Gate

Gamers can gain access to many different types of prizes for completing a Chaos Gate. Some items are things such as Secret Maps, which lead them to valuable items. Secret Maps are auctioned off at the end of a Chaos Gate.

Players can also earn Card Packs to gain a random card for their deck, Rage, to help augment their skills, or Rift Pieces to trade for Secret Maps.

