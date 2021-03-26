How to complete COD Mobile's new "Deadeye Trio" featured event

COD Mobile has rolled out its weekly update with new events and other features. Additionally, two new temporary maps have been introduced in Multiplayer and Battle Royale modes geared towards the use of Sniper Rifles.

"Gunfight Sniper" is a new multiplayer map, while "Sniper Challenge" is in BR. Both maps are available for one week only.

A new featured event called "Deadeye Trio" has also been introduced. As with the new maps, the event will also be valid until April 1, 2021.

Also read: COD Mobile: How to grab Imprint uniform for Special Ops 5 of the Seasonal Event

Players can win many rewards by completing "Deadeye Trio." This article will serve as a guide to obtaining those rewards.

How to obtain the rewards in COD Mobile's "Deadeye Trio"

Deadeye Trio event in COD Mobile

After opening COD Mobile, click on the "Events" icon and choose the "Featured" option.

After selecting the featured events, the tasks that are required to be completed will be displayed. The following is a list of all the tasks:

Advertisement

Play one match from the Gunfight Sniper Playlist.

Play three matches from the Gunfight Sniper Playlist.

Play 10 matches from the Gunfight Sniper Playlist.

Get First Blood two times in Gunfight Sniper Playlist matches.

Kill five enemies in Gunfight Sniper Playlist matches.

Kill 15 enemies in Gunfight Sniper Playlist matches.

Kill 20 enemies in Gunfight Sniper Playlist matches.

Win five matches from Gunfight Sniper Playlist.

Each assignment will offer players certain points, which will unlock the rewards. Players have to play all the games in the new Multiplayer map, "Gunfight Sniper," to win the rewards.

What are the rewards?

Imprint skin for Fennec, a reward from the event

Gaining a certain amount of points will unlock the rewards. The following is a list of all the rewards:

Five Weapon XP cards that can be used to increase the XP of weapons instantly - 40 points

300 Credits that can be used or spent to purchase items from the store - 60 points

MW11 - Red Burst, skin for MW11 - 80 points

Squad Victory, calling card aided during in-game matches - 100 points

Fennec - Imprint, skin for weapon - 120 points

Advertisement

Apart from the featured event, a new themed event, "Pursuit," is also live. The following is the official tweet from COD Mobile about the event:

🤜💥🤛 The time is now... to begin the Pursuit!



💪 Strengthen your operator and earn the best rewards!



👍 Engage in the new themed event for this season, Pursuit! LIVE now in #CODMobile!! pic.twitter.com/mq2IVFqIWC — Call of Duty: Mobile (@PlayCODMobile) March 26, 2021

Also read: How to obtain SP-R 208 Sniper Rifle in COD Mobile