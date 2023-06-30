How to complete Cut From the Cloth in Final Fantasy 16

As you progress through the story of Final Fantasy 16, you will come across 76 side quests. Though not all of the side quests in the game are important, most of them will give you an insight into the lives of the people in the world of Final Fantasy 16. Like many side quests, "Cut From the Cloth" is in The Hideaway region.

In this article, we will walk you through everything that you need to do to complete the "Cut From the Cloth" side quest in Final Fantasy 16.

How to complete the Cut From the Cloth side quest in Final Fantasy 16?

As mentioned earlier, you will encounter this side quest in The Hideaway. It can be initiated when you visit Drake's Breath with Jill. To complete the "Cut From the Cloth" side quest in Final Fantasy 16, you must do the following:

While in The Hideaway, you must talk to Hortense, the "Keeper of the Stores," who can be found near the Boarding Deck. Once you speak to her, she will ask you to bring her some rags of ordered cloth. She needs these to make clothes for some shabby-dressed Brands.

You will have to make your way to the Northreach Obelisk. Here you will meet the Draper, who is supposed to hand over the order to you. But instead of that, she will tell you that the cloth has been stolen. It would be best to teleport to the Caer Norvent Glorieuse Gate Obelisk to retrieve the stolen items.

From here, you will have to walk down a path leading to a crashed caravan on the side. This will initiate a cutscene, after which you will find yourself in a fight with the Killer.

After defeating this enemy, you will be sent back to the Draper near the Northreach Obelisk. You will be greeted with another cutscene.

Once that ends, you will have to go back to The Hideaway. You can mark the completion of the "Cut From the Cloth" side quest by talking to Hortense one last time.

What are the rewards for completing the Cut From the Cloth side quest?

You will receive the following rewards for completing this side quest:

500 Steelsilk

500 Ability Points

800 Gil

350 Experience Points (EXP)

15 Renown

That covers everything you need to know about the Cut From the Cloth side quest in Final Fantasy 16. If we have missed something, mention it in the comments below.

