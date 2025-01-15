How to complete Disjointed Memories quest in Honkai Star Rail

The Disjointed Memories quest in Honkai Star Rail can be found in the "Eternal Holy City" Okhema region of Amphoreus. It falls under a set of side quests called Amphoreus Annals, where you explore various locations of the Eternal Land and get acquainted with the residents of the region. Completing it will reward you with items like Stellar Jades.

This article provides you with the location of the Disjointed Memories quest in Honkai Star Rail alongside a brief walkthrough for the mission.

Note: The quest might not appear till you finish the main story mission and unlock the pre-requisite areas.

Walkthrough for the Disjointed Memories quest in Honkai Star Rail

Disjointed Memories is a small side quest in Honkai Star Rail that references Greek mythology a lot, adding a little Easter egg to Amphoreus, which is based on ancient Greece.

Before you start it, make sure to complete the main story, at least until you have unlocked the "Abyss of Fate" Janusopolis and the second waypoint called Silent Shroud.

Demetria will hand you over the quest (Image via HoYoverse)

Take the Marmoreal Market waypoint. Right across the road to your left, you will find a Fruit and Veg Store, as well as its owner, Demetria. Go to her and interact with her to start the quest. During the conversation, you will be tasked by Demetria and Hekate to inquire about the former's daughter and son-in-law.

After the conversation, head over to the map of Janusopolis City and take the Silent Shroud Waypoint. You will find Hekate waiting for you near the campsite where Possephone and Hadez stayed.

After the conversation, interact with the three Fragments of Recollection. You will get three key items related to the quest called A Slate, Teleslate and Scroll.

Report your findings to Hekate, who will talk about the fate of the couple. Both of you will put two and two together to determine the fate of the couple. You can then return to Demetria and report what you have learned. You will be able to give the old woman one item that you deem necessary as a consolation prize.

With that, the Disjointed Memories quest in Honkai Star Rail will come to a close, and you will unlock an achievement called Theory of Predetermination. You will also receive 2x Memory Crystal Shards and 10x Stellar Jades for your efforts.

