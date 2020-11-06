How to complete the Downtown easter egg in COD: Warzone

Season 6 of COD: Warzone brought with it a new challenge and Easter egg within the Downtown area of the Verdansk map.

Completing the Warzone challenge is different, depending on the playlist or the size of the group, but the standard is within a trio or quad group. The first step is to drop into the Downtown city hall building, which is hard to miss with it's dome-shaped structure on the roof. Two players in the group should enter the building, and the other two should promptly find a helicopter and have it ready to leave as soon as possible.

Once inside the building, players need to find the keypad on the ground floor and enter the code, which is 2179. Entering the code will put the building into lockdown, and there will be no getting in. Near the keypad is the computer, which is going to have four pictures on the screen and a number to go with it. Players will need to find those pictures in the building, which will all have their own number below the painting.

Both the number from the computer and the number from the painting should be added or subtracted in order to come up with four separate digits. Once the correct code is answered in the right order, which upon completion will display 'Subway Override Authorized', it's time to leave city hall and continue on with the Warzone Easter egg.

The Easter Egg continues in the Warzone Subway

Players must immediately jump into the helicopter that is on standby and make their way to the Airport Metro Station. All players need to do from here is enter the platform of the station where another keypad can be found and activated. The screen of the computer or keypad will say rebooting and a train should make its way to the platform, which should also be a maintenance labeled train.

Once on the train, players will be brought to a new metro platform, where they can now collect all the Warzone loot they've earned through the Downtown Warzone Easter egg. Some of the loot can include longer lasting gas masks, the foresight killstreak, juggernaut killstreaks, and so on. However, one of the main attractions is a Firebrand Bruen MK9 blueprint and weapon in game, that everyone on the squad will receive after one player picks it up.

The task can get a bit complicated, but it shouldn't be too difficult after the initial process in city hall. From there, a new blueprint within Warzone, and some other powerful items, are all up for grabs.