How to complete the EA FC 24 EURO Throwbacks objective

EA Sports has released the EA FC 24 EURO Throwbacks objective in Ultimate Team for gamers to try and obtain seasonal XP, but the requirements have left many fans confused. Instead of being direct with the instructions required to complete these challenges, the developer has decided to test the football trivia knowledge of their player base, giving hints in the requirements instead.

With the EA FC 24 Make your Mark promo being live in the world of Ultimate Team, hype surrounding the EURO tournament is at an all time high in the virtual world.

This is the perfect time to release the EA FC 24 EURO Throwbacks objective, as it allows gamers to reflect on the history of this iconic event and recreate legendary scenarios from the past.

The EA FC 24 EURO Throwbacks objective has some interesting requirements

Seasonal XP is really in-demand in Ultimate Team at the moment, as fans want to unlock as much XP as quickly as possible and unlock high-tier rewards from the EA FC 24 Season ladder. This makes the EA FC 24 EURO Throwbacks objective even more exciting, as it offers a total of 2000 XP.

The objective has five segments (Image via EA Sports)

Here are the various segments of the objective, their requirements, and the explanation on how to complete the challenge:

Task 1: Le Roi

Requirements: A hero stepped onto the European Championship stage in 1984 and left a legacy. He scored nine goals in just five matches and led his team to glory. Score nine goals using players from that nation in any game mode.

Explanation: The riddle refers to Michel Platini from France. Score nine goals using a French player in any game mode.

Task 2: Greek Triumph

Requirements: Greece pulled off one of the most impressive and astonishing European Championship victories in 2004. Win a match in any game mode while having at least four players from either Greece or Portugal in your starting eleven.

Explanation: This segment of the EA FC 24 EURO Throwbacks objective is Self Explanatory

Task 3: One of a Kind

Requirements: One of the best football players of our time holds two European Championship records. He has the most goals and the most matches played. Score at least two goals per match in five separate matches using any version of this player in any game mode.

Explanation: This segment of the EA FC 24 EURO Throwbacks objective refers to former Real Madrid and Manchester United superstar Cristiano Ronaldo. Use any version of the Portuguese marksman to score two goals per match in any game mode.

Task 4: Three in 15 minutes

Requirements: Recreate the dramatic comeback Turkey achieved in 2008 from 2-0 down to winning 3-2 in the final 15 minutes. Win one match scoring at least three goals using players from Turkey in any game mode.

Explanation: This segment of the EA FC 24 EURO Throwbacks objective is self explanatory.

Task 5: Trophy Cabinet

Requirements: Only two nations have ever won the European Championship three times. Win four matches while using at least five players from each of these nations in your starting eleven in any game mode.

Explanation: This objective refers to Spain and Germany. Use five players each from these nations to complete the challenge.

All these challenges can be completed in any mode, not necessarily in just Squad Battles, Rivals or UT Champions.