All EA FC 24 Season 7 Festival of Football rewards

EA Sports has released the latest season for Ultimate Team, with the EA FC 24 Season 7 Festival of Football featuring some of the most overpowered rewards in the game. This is by far the most exciting season of Ultimate Team yet, as it includes new Path to Glory cards, besides Greats of the Game Icon cards.

Along with the usual cosmetic items and packs, the EA FC 24 Season 7 Festival of Football also provides gamers with special Path to Glory cards, Greats of the Game Icons, as well as an End of an Era version of Real Madrid superstar Toni Kroos. This makes the higher levels of the season pass even more enticing due to the number of overpowered cards on offer.

EA FC 24 Season 7 Festival of Football rewards are now live

With the Festival of Football update bringing the hype of the Euros and Copa America to the virtual pitch, it comes as no surprise that the EA FC 24 Season 7 Festival of Football rewards are also focused on this theme. The season pass offers the highest number of players, with these items being dynamic in nature based on their nation's performance in these tournaments.

The latest season has introduced players with four PlayStyle+ (Image via EA Sports)

The EA FC 24 Season 7 Festival of Football rewards also include the very first cards of the game to possess four PlayStyle+ traits. These are the detailed rewards:

Level 1: PTG Cespedes or 83+ player pack

Level 2: 81+ x 5 Copa America nations players pack

Level 3: UEFA Euro 2024 XL tifo

Level 4: PTG Ratiu or 82+ x 2 players pack

Level 5: 81+ x 5 Top EURO nations pack

Level 6: PTG Carrasquilla or 82+ x 2 players pack

Level 7: UEFA Euro 2024 stadium theme

Level 8: PTG Tsygankov or 83+ x 3 players pack

Level 9: Level 9 UEFA Euro 2024 pack

Level 10: PTG Vicario or 83+ x 5 players pack

Level 11: UEFA Euro 2024 badge

Level 12: 83+ x 5 Copa America Nations Pack

Level 13: PTG Tapia or 83+ x 5 players pack

Level 14: 83+ x 5 Top EURO nations pack

Level 15: PTG Hysaj or 81+ x 11 players pack

Level 16: UEFA Euro Animated tifo

Level 17: PTG Brozovic or 81+ x 11 players pack

Level 18: Poland 1974 Home kit or Mexico 2024 Home Kit

Level 19: PTG Tierney or 81+ x 11 players pack

Level 20: Cold player celebration

Level 21: PTG Balogun or 84+ x 5 players pack

Level 22: GOTG Dudek or 84+ x 5 players pack

Level 23: 85+ x 2 players pack

Level 24: PTG Gimenez or 85+x 3 players pack

Level 25: PTG Clauss or 84+ x 10 players pack

Level 26: PTG Alexis Sanchez or 87+ x 3 players pack

Level 27: 85+ x 3 Copa America Nations pack

Level 28: 85+ x 3 Top Euro Nations pack

Level 29: PTG Bernardo Silva

Level 30: 83+ x 20 players pack

Level 31: PTG Raphinha

Level 32: 84+x 20 players pack

Level 33: PTG Depay

Level 34: End of an Era Toni Kroos or GOTG Gerrard

Level 35: GOTG Puskas or 88+ x 5 players pack

With so many amazing players up for grabs, the EA FC 24 Season 7 Festival of Football rewards are the best ones yet.

