How to complete EA FC Mobile End of an Era Marco Reus Exchange?

Following the conclusion of the 2023-24 season, EA Sports has introduced the EA FC Mobile End of an Era Marco Reus Exchange. Completing the exchange will enable millions of Marco Reus' fans across the globe to get their hands on their idol's rare card. The card celebrates the end of a 12-year-long stint of Reus at Borussia Dortmund.

The EA FC Mobile End of an Era Marco Reus Exchange has been added to the Exchange section and has already garnered considerable buzz amongst users. This article serves as a guide to helping players learn about the exchange's requirements, the card stats, and more.

What are the requirements for the EA FC Mobile End of an Era Marco Reus Exchange?

Marco Reus is often coined as the beacon of loyalty, as he played a dozen years for Borussia Dortmund. Although he was unlucky to miss out on the Bundesliga and the Champions League title with Dortmund, he was the main pivot in the team's midfield.

EA FC Mobile End of an Era Marco Reus Exchange requirements. (Image via EA Sports)

To celebrate his legacy at Dortmund, the addition of the End of an Era card suits best. The card has certain exchange requirements.

Here's a look at the requirements of the EA FC Mobile End of an Era Marco Reus Exchange:

1x 93+ OVR player

1x 92+ OVR player

2x 90+ OVR players

Although the required fodders are of decent OVRs, the introduction of the exchange has propelled the price of the fodders to go up in the Market. Hence, gamers should wait some hours for the prices to drop, which can save them millions of coins in EA FC Mobile.

Those eyeing to complete the exchange must remember to do so before June 30, 2024, after which the exchange will expire.

What are the stats of EA FC Mobile End of an Era Marco Reus?

Like the ongoing TOTS 24 promo cards, the End of an Era Marco Reus card has great stats.

EA FC Mobile End of an Era Marco Reus Exchange stats. (Image via EA Sports)

Here's a look at the card's stats:

Pace : 89

: 89 Shooting : 93

: 93 Passing : 92

: 92 Dribbling : 96

: 96 Defending : 57

: 57 Physical : 65

: 65 Skill move: Roulette

His medium Attacking and medium Defensive work rate reflects how he acts as a pillar in the midfield of Dortmund.

After completing the EA FC Mobile End of an Era Marco Reus Exchange, gamers can easily add the card to their main lineups. Doing so will likely help them win more Division Rivals matches and reach the FC Champion tier faster.

However, it should be remembered that the card can not be traded into the Market due to its untradable nature.

