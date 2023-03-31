How to complete the Egg Hunt merchant request in Resident Evil 4 Remake?

Merchant Requests are new additions to the Resident Evil 4 Remake, comprising side quests from the Merchant. Different Merchant requests are scattered throughout the game like Egg Hunt, destroying blue medallions, Viper Hunter, Pest Control, and more. These requests can be accessed from Blue Notes placed at certain locations on the map. Completing them gives extra rewards in the form of rare items, upgrades, and Pesetas. The Egg Hunt rewards you with 9,000 Pesetas and three Spinels to use upon completion.

Capcom USA @CapcomUSA_

enqform.capcom.com/form/pub/form1… Got a survey about Resident Evil 4 here, stranger. All participants who respond will receive a digital wallpaper as a gift. Be sure to keep those eyes open for another survey later this year. Heh heh heh. Got a survey about Resident Evil 4 here, stranger. All participants who respond will receive a digital wallpaper as a gift. Be sure to keep those eyes open for another survey later this year. Heh heh heh.🌿 enqform.capcom.com/form/pub/form1… https://t.co/mR1bAaptFf

Read along to find the locations of the Golden Eggs to complete the Egg Hunt request in the Resident Evil 4 Remake.

All Golden Egg locations for the Egg Hunt request in Resident Evil 4 Remake

Accessing the side quest

Blue Note for the Egg Hunt side quest in RE4R (Image via xSpartanK15x/ youtube.com and Capcom)

This Merchant request will be available after you defeat the lake-monster boss, Del Lago. The Blue Note will be pinned to a wall near the dock, describing the objectives. Unfortunately, not much is given about the locations of the Gold Chicken Eggs in the note, but we have them covered in this guide.

Gold Chicken Egg Location - 1

First Golden Egg location in the Lake area (Image via FP Good Game/ youtube.com and Capcom)

The first Golden Egg is located on the east side of the lake. Take your boat to the small area that has minimal loot and a whole lot of chicken. You can find many eggs lying about on the ground (mostly white or brown) but there will be one Golden Egg. Search the grounds for a while and you can get your hands on the latter egg.

Go to the merchant to complete the Egg Hunt request (Image via xSpartanK15x/ youtube.com and Capcom)

The Merchant shop is quite close to this location. Head up to the merchant to sell it and get your rewards. You can also consume it should you choose to, but considering its worth, it is better to sell it rather than waste it away.

Gold Chicken Egg Location - 2

Second Golden Egg location in the Resident Evil 4 Remake (Image via WoW Quests/ youtube.com and Capcom)

Resident Evil 4 Remake allows limited backtracking on the map. But in the later chapters, some areas, like the lake, become inaccessible. So, it's better to get the Egg Hunt done before reaching the Church area. In case you haven't acquired it from the lake area, there is another location to complete this quest.

Going forward with the story, you will reach the castle area. Look for the throne room. The room also houses another one of the merchant's requests, the Disgrace of the Salazar Family, where you will have to tarnish a portrait by throwing eggs at it.

Golden Egg in a locked treasure chest in the throne room (Image via WoW Quests/ youtube.com and Capcom)

It is in this room where you will find a golden egg in a treasure chest in the rear corner. The chest will have to be opened with a Cubic Device to get the second golden egg. Just remember not to use the golden egg to complete the Disgrace of the Salazar Family side quest. Wait for the chickens in the room to lay a few eggs and use them instead.

This sums up the Egg Hunt Merchant request in the Resident Evil 4 Remake. After collecting the golden eggs, find the Merchant shop to complete the quest. You can sell these eggs to make fast money and get the three Spinels as a reward.

Poll : 0 votes