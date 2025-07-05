Episode 6 in Death Stranding 2 will kick things off with the main focus being on the mysterious woman from the land of the dead aboard the DHV Magellan. Tarman and Fragile will slowly start to crack open the sarcophagus she is encased in, and once the cutscene is over, you will take control of Sam. The mission will start from here, where Fragile will start talking to him.

This article will provide you with a walkthrough on how to complete Episode 6 in Death Stranding 2.

Walkthrough for Episode 6 in Death Stranding 2

After the cutscene ends, you will be able to control Sam and will be asked to visit the next room to talk with Fragile. You will be forced into another cutscene, and after it concludes, you will be able to pick up the order from the DHV Magellan's terminal. You will be tasked with retrieving weapons from the Brigands at their base west of the Northern Environmental Observatory.

Retrieving the cargo

Make sure to take your pickup off-roader to carry the cargo back. Given that you will need to retrieve explosives, it is wise to take your Tranq Handgun and Tranq Sniper Rifles alongside 4x Blood Bags. Lethal weapons such as Rifles can cause a bit of a problem, so it is ideal to take the non-lethal route.

Sam (Image via Kojima Productions)

The ideal way to approach the combat is to take the path to the left of the base and make your way up the hill. There will be a total of 15 Brigands waiting for you. Take out as many as you can before they find out your location. When they get close to you, use your handgun or rifle (if you have brought one) to kill them.

Once you are done clearing the base, make sure to bring your vehicle near it and load up the cargo. There will be quite a few items that you can take. Head to the westernmost building to find the burrowing bomb. Once you are done looting, drive to the Northern Environmental Observatory.

For the next part of Episode 6 in Death Stranding 2, you will be asked to return to DHV Magellan.

Delivering Necrobiotes to the F2 South Distribution Center

Once you are done with the cutscene, head to the Northern Environmental Observatory. Take the road, but keep in mind that you will need to pass through some BT-infested areas. Head towards the coast and take a right to reach the F2 South Distribution Center.

Once you deliver the goods and connect the Distribution Center to the Chiral Network, you will unlock Combat Boots, Sticky Cannon, and Heavy Machine Gun truck customization options. Now make your way back to the DHV Magellan to continue to the next part of Episode 6 in Death Stranding 2.

Delivering aid packages and Chiral Printer Parts

The next part of Episode 6 in Death Stranding 2 will require you to deliver Chiral Printer parts to West Fort Knot. In case you linked F2 with the Fort, you can complete this mission easily, as you can deliver the cargo instantaneously.

Rainy and Tomorrow (Image via Kojima Productions)

Otherwise, travel along the coastline to reach the area. Make sure to pick up any essential items that you find. Once you deliver the cargo at the F1 terminal, use the Monorail at the Mine North of F1. Make sure to take your truck back using a container.

Also Read: How to complete Episode 1 in Death Stranding 2

Rescue the Dowser's Friend from the Bandits

For the next part of Episode 6 in Death Stranding 2, you will be tasked with finding the Dowser's friend and rescue them. Reach the area and you will find yourself surrounded by bandits. Prioritize rescuing Dowser's friend first over fighting the enemies. They will have vehicles and will be able to easily catch you so stealth is also not an option.

Completing this order will level up your PCC to level 2 and also unlock the Zipline upgrade.

Searching for Tomorrow

For your next order you will be tasked with finding Tomorrow. Use your scanner (L1) and follow the footprints. You will soon get several marked areas that you will need to investigate. Keep doing this until you are forced to fight Ghost Mechs. Here you will be able to find Tomorrow, so make sure to dispatch the enemies carefully.

Deliver Cargo to Heartman

Heartman (Image via Kojima Productions)

The final main order of Chapter 6 in Death Stranding 2 will have you deliver Tar Magnetite to Heartman. Keep in mind that this is breakable so you will need to take extra care while doing so. It is suggested that you follow the shore line to reach his lab.

That concludes the walkthrough for Episode 6 in Death Stranding 2.

