How to complete Fortnite Spy Within Challenges and earn free rewards?

With the newest 15.10 update, Fortnite has introduced a new Spy Within LTM through which players can earn free rewards.

Among Us has been one of the best indie games of the year, and players enjoy the unique gameplay it offers. Moreover, many video games and creators have taken inspiration to make their version of the popular game.

Fortnite recently introduced an LTM, the Spy Within, produced by some creators in Fortnite's creative mode.

Shout out to DolphinDom, KKSlider, Bunni_, Wert, Blanky, jstKamui, MackJack, Ritual and Snownymous for working on The Spy Within LTM.



Every few days, a new Spy Within game showcasing their work will be featured in the LTM playlist. pic.twitter.com/CBlEyf2Hj9 — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) December 15, 2020

Fortnite officially showcased the limited-time game mode with the recent update. Also, players can earn free rewards after completing the challenges in that game mode.

Related: Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5: Top 3 Locations to visit in the new season before they are gone

The Spy Within Fortnite LTM Challenges

Image via Fortnite

The Spy Within game mode works very similarly to Among Us. The players are divided into two categories: Spies and Agents. The Spies have a simple goal of eliminating the agents. On the flip side, Agents have to complete their assigned tasks, earn gold coins, and win the match.

Advertisement

The players cannot speak to each other during the matches, but they can interact with each other during an emergency meeting and vote out each other as well. Moreover, the whole game mode is in the first person. So, it would be a completely new experience for many players.

Related: How does League of Legends' previous CDR system compare with current ability haste?

Here is a list of challenges that need to be done to earn free rewards:

Play the Spy Within matches (10) - Earn Free Wrap Eliminate players in the Spy Within matches (3) - Earn Free Lobby Music Track Complete tasks in the Spy Within matches (25) - Earn Free Christmas-themed Glider

Image via Epic Games

Advertisement

After completing all these challenges, they will receive a free Spy Within Back Bling in Fortnite.

Related: Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 5: The best unvaulted weapons to use this season to destroy opponents