Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5: Top 3 Locations to visit in the new season before they are gone

Fortnite is known for its diverse range of points of interest on the map and its dynamic seasonal landing spots.

The game's newest season made some big changes to the map and introduced new points of interest. Some of them are related to new NPCs in the game, and some are similar to old locations on the map.

As the season ends, many old locations are replaced with new ones in Fortnite. Therefore, players who missed a certain season might also miss a point of interest completely.

Here are some of the best landing spots to visit in Season 5 before they are gone.

Top 3 locations to visit in the new season before they are gone in Fortnite

#1 Stealthy Stronghold

Image via Fortnite

At first glance, Stealthy Stronghold looks like a Jurassic Park-style facility that is enclosed from all sides to preserve dinosaurs. However, after quite a while, players will truly feel that this ancient themed point of interest is based on the buildings present here.

Moreover, several easter eggs that allude to the Predator films have also been found here. This has led many players to believe that a collaboration between Fortnite and the Predator films may be happening soon.

#2 Colossal Coliseum

Image via Fortnite

Colossal Coliseum is located in the desert near the Zero Point on the Fortnite map. Players can loot inside the location and enjoy Roman-style fighting pits in all their glory. Several gold vaults can be also be found here, which provides players with 100 gold bars.

Moreover, players can also find Menace, an NPC, in this location. This character can be beneficial for gathering loot and duelling in the game.

#3 Hunter's Haven

Image via Fortnite

Hunter's Haven is a mysterious place that is occupied by posh houses. It seems to be the home of all bounty hunters in Fortnite. This place is frequently visited by IO guards who ambush the players when they enter this point of interest.

The basement of this place also has unknown logos of an organization that might be connected to the lore of the game.

Moreover, players can find the NPC Lexa here and buy an exotic weapon from her using Gold bars.

