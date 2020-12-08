Fortnite Glitch allows players to "Double Pump" in Chapter 2 - Season 5

The Double Pump shotgun strategy is one of the oldest techniques to eliminate enemies in Fortnite.

Fortnite Season 5 saw the vaulting of the Pump shotguns, which led to an outrage in the community. However, few more alternatives like the Dragon's Breath and The Dub shotguns were introduced in the game to take the place of the existing dominant shotgun meta.

Moreover, Orange Guy came up with a unique glitch to use the Double Pump shotgun strategy in the game. Even though the weapons that utilized this strategy are vaulted at the moment, he showcased a glitch by using the Exotic weapon - The Dub shotgun in the game.

How to use the Double Pump Shotgun strategy in Fortnite Season 5?

For those unaware, the Double Pump Shotgun strategy in Fortnite refers to a practice that was followed by many players back in the previous seasons of the game.

The player kept two Pump Shotguns in his inventory and used them in rapid succession to get two shots at hitting the enemy at a close range.

As a result, many players created a montage of getting one-shot by this broken strategy in the game and informed the developers. Several players argued that changing weapons after firing shots also requires skill and practice, but the developers felt otherwise.

They nerfed this strategy in the game and kept a cooldown time between the shotguns so that players couldn't use this method to get eliminations in the game. Charge shotguns also discouraged this mechanic in the game.

Recently, Orange Guy showcased a method in his YouTube video, which tricks the system somehow and eliminates the shotgun usage cooldown period. He used a normal shotgun and paired it with The Dub to show that the double pump strategy can be used in the matches in this season.

The developers haven't yet spoken about this glitch, but they are likely to make a hotfix in the game to The Dub and fix this issue in Fortnite.

