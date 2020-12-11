Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 5: The best unvaulted weapons to use this season to destroy opponents

Fortnite's new season has brought with it a major revamp of weapons.

In Fortnite, players have to use weapons in conjunction with their builds to create the best scenarios for winning a fight in the game. the developers often vault and unvault certain weapons to balance the meta and encourage players to use other weapons in the game.

Therefore, weapon choices are of the utmost importance in Fortnite. Players should always be aware of what weapons are currently the strongest in the game. With this season's changes, it may be hard to keep track of which unvaulted weapons are strong right now.

The list below looks at the strongest unvaulted weapons this season.

The best-unvaulted weapons to use this season to destroy opponents in Fortnite

#1 Charge Shotgun

Charge shotguns are a highly disliked class of shotguns as they have a longish wind-up time. Fortnite players largely dislike this shotgun and prefer almost any other shotgun over it. However, professional players have been utilizing the weapon and timing their edits with the wind up of the weapon.

Moreover, many players had tried this weapon back in Season 3 when it first came out and gotten used to it. Therefore, this shotgun can be lethal when put in the right hands.

#2 SMGs

Sub-machine guns were unvaulted at the start of this season, and it was great for new players. It deals consistent damage and doesn't punish the player if they miss some shots. Moreover, it could be used to pressure enemy builds.

Sub-machine guns are versatile as they bridge the gap between close and medium-range weapons. They are also a great beginner-friendly weapon.

#3 Tactical Shotguns

Tactical Shotguns are the best replacement for pump shotguns in the game, and they deal enough damage to even two-shot enemies at a close range.

At a higher rarity, they can dish out serious damage and are pretty accurate as well. However, they could feel a bit underwhelming if the players are missing shots in rapid succession or simply using a lower rarity of the weapon.

