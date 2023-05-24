How to complete Gasas Shrine in The Legend of Zelda Tears of The Kingdom

Gasas Shrine is located in the western part of the map under the Tabantha Frontier and is one of the simpler Shrine puzzles in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom. It is called 'Well-Timed Cuts,' and requires players to reach the other side of the monument and place the ball in a hole to unlock the gate. The Shrine is also a homage to a useful item that can be opened during progression.

This article will help players complete the Gasas Shrine in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom without wasting too much time solving it.

Gasas Shrine contains one of the simplest puzzles in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

Like every other Shrine, players can follow their own strategy to reach the other end of the monument and place the ball in the location, although many methods result in a lot of time wasted.

The steps below will guide players in completing the Gasas Shrine in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom in the quickest possible way:

Visit the location and enter the Gasas Shrine.

Proceed through the stairs and shoot the rope holding the box.

Hop over to the other side using the box and climb up the staircase.

Stand over the box on the end of the stairs and use Recall to reach the other side.

Use the Ultrahand ability to pick up a shed and connect it to the other to form a bridge.

Place the bridge between the gap to reach the other side.

Look on the right side to locate a chest hanging by a rope.

Use an arrow to cut it down, and immediately use Ultrahand to bring it towards yourself. Open the chest and get a Large Zonai Charge.

Turn around to find another box and connect it with the bridge.

Place the box on the opposite side of the gap, letting the bridge slide through it.

Look above and shoot the rope of the box and unlock it to get the Small Key.

Approach and open the green door.

Aim at the rope holding the ball, shoot it, and immediately use your Ultrahand ability to grab it.

Place it in the hole on the left, unlocking the final gate.

Enter it and interact with the emblem.

This concludes the steps required to quickly unlock the gate and complete the Gasus Shrine in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom. Players can also try different strategies to complete the Shrine.

The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom is available to download and play on the Nintendo Switch.

