The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom: Eldin Canyon Skyview Tower location and how to solve it

Eldin Canyon Skyview Tower in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom is one of the earliest towers of the game. This tower generally takes a bit of exploration, along with the use of ability and strategy to activate it. Upon reaching, Sawson will notify that the lid of the tower has fallen due to the effect of old ruins dropping from the sky.

The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom was the most anticipated game of May 2023. It is the direct sequel to the famous Nintendo-exclusive Breath of the Wild. The game has been receiving positive reviews from its fans.

This article will cover the location of the Eldin Canyon Skyview Tower and the procedure to activate it in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom.

Solving the puzzle of Eldin Canyon Skyview Tower in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

Situated in the northwest of the Central Hyrule, Eldin Canyon Skyview Tower is located in an open area and is a temple-like building. Sawson will try to help you by stating that you will require to climb up the tower and open it by using the terminal inside.

The Eldin Canyon Skyview Tower in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom can be unlocked by following the steps below:

Proceed to the back side of the tower to notice a ruin falling from the sky.

Drop towards the rock and use the paraglider while in the air to avoid fall damage.

Use recall to get in the air, and after reaching enough altitude, jump and approach the tower roof while using the paraglider.

Glide to the bottom to reach the surface and use the terminal to unlock the gate.

This concludes the steps to activate the Eldin Canyon Skyview Tower in The Legend of Zelda Tear of the Kingdom. After activating the tower, Sawson will thank you for completing his job, and he will go on a break.

Unlocking the tower will also allow players to fast travel among the different unlocked towers, which can be used to instantly move around those regions. Furthermore, it will also unlock the complete region on the map, which will allow them to locate things.

Players are recommended to use the paraglider only when necessary because it will continuously deplete stamina. Full depletion of stamina during mid-air will cause instant death.

The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom has been released and is currently available for download and installation on the Nintendo Switch. Check out Sportskeeda's guides on the title to have an easier time in Hyrule.

Poll : 0 votes