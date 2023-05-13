How to obtain Hylian armor set in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

The Hylian armor set is one of the best in Nintendo's The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom. It contains Headgear, Armor, and Legwear from the Hylian family and boasts pretty decent stats for protection. The set can be scouted out by exploring the map and speaking with the shopkeeper during the early portion of the game.

Tears of the Kingdom was one of the most anticipated games of the year and is the direct sequel to Breath of the Wild. The two games have many similarities in terms of equipment and world design.

This article explains how players can obtain each item of the Hylian armor set in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom.

Cost of each Hylian armor set item in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom and how to purchase

The Hylian armor set in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom is available at the shop of the merchant located in the Lookout Landing region. It is one of the earlier regions of the game, and the shop is relatively easy to locate.

Listed below are all the items of the game's Hylian armor set and how to obtain them.

Hylian Hood

The steps you can follow to obtain the Hylian Hood are as follows:

Visit the shopkeeper and head to the showcased hood.

Inspect it and proceed to purchase.

The hood costs 70 rupees and will provide three defenses when equipped.

Hylian Tunic

The process of purchasing the Hylian Tunic is as follows:

Head right and inspect the tunic.

Click on 'Yes' when prompted to purchase it.

The tunic provides three defenses and can be obtained for 130 rupees.

Hylian Trousers

The trousers in Tears of the Kingdom (Image via Nintendo)

The Hylian Trousers can be bought by following the steps below:

Shift to the right to view the trousers.

Inspect and purchase it.

The trousers can be purchased for 120 Rupees and will provide the same stats similar to the above items.

This concludes the process of finding and purchasing the Hylian armor set in The Legend of Zelda Tear of the Kingdom. It is worth noting that equipping everything in the set will provide a combined defense of nine, which is good for the early stage of the game.

Players can now purchase and enjoy The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom on their Nintendo Switch.

