How to get the Royal Claymore in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

Royal Claymore is one of the most underrated weapons in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom. Notably, it was a powerful weapon used by the guard of the Royal family in the prequel. In the latest iteration, it is in a decayed state and not as powerful as during its peak. That being said, it's still a decent two-handed weapon. The Royal Claymore is currently tough to locate, and players may get confused as it requires quite a significant amount of interaction and exploration.

The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom was one of the most anticipated titles of the year and is one of the few beloved exclusive titles of Nintendo. The game is the sequel to Breath of the Wild and has been one of the most successful releases of 2023.

This article will guide the players with the location of Royal Claymore in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom.

Finding Royal Claymore in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

Royal Claymore, also referred to as the Royal Guard Claymore, was one of the common items in the prequel that can be found in the region of Hyrule in Breath of the Wild. Compared to the original variant's raw damage of 52, the decaying one found in the game initially provides 14 damage.

The steps to find the Royal Claymore in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom are as follows:

Visit Lookout Landing in the Central Hyrule region and head to the well on the right side.

Karson will initiate a conversation with you reminding you that the well is closed due to construction purposes.

Head to the middle of the round arena and talk to Scorpis.

Enter the emergency shelter and take a rest. This will auto-save the game.

Head up to the surface using the ladder and take a right to reach the open well.

Drop down the well and head to the blocked end.

Break down the blocked rocks using a heavy weapon.

Crouch and proceed through the cave to find a treasure chest containing the Royal Claymore on the left side.

This concludes the process of finding and obtaining the Royal Claymore weapon in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom. Players are recommended to carry a heavy weapon along with them to break down the blocked path in the cave. They should also initiate with Karson in the beginning to prevent the issue of the well still under construction even after unlocking the emergency shelter and following the later steps.

The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom has been released and can be purchased and enjoyed on the respective Nintendo consoles. Similar to the previous games, the latest iteration boasts about 80 hours of gameplay.

