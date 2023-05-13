The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom: Sahasra Slope Skyview Towers location and how to solve it

Sahasra Slope Skyview Tower in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom is one of the trickiest towers as the entrance is closed and well-hidden. A common problem is that players may circle the tower but be unable to find a direct path to enter. This can be confusing, especially since Billson, the person standing in front of the gate, is unable to open it.

This article will help you find and activate the Sahasra Slope Skyview Tower in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom.

Activating the Sahasra Slope Skyview Tower in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

The Sahasra Slope Skyview Tower is located just above the West Necluda region, which is in the East of the Hyrule Field region. Entering the Sahasra Slope Skyview Tower is difficult for most players due to its excellently hidden entrance.

Although each tower is unique and has its own puzzle, this one has its entrance hidden in the lower ledge. Players are recommended to carry a heavy weapon or prepare a weapon to fuze it with a rock.

The steps to reach and activate the Sahasra Slope Skyview Tower in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom are as follows:

Head towards the west from the gate and drop down to the ledge from the edge. Use the paraglide to avoid damage.

Turn left to locate the entrance.

Fuze a sword with the rock at the entrance and smash through the layer of rocks blocking the path.

Go near the large stone and stand in front of it.

Equip Ascend and perform it to reach the interior of the tower.

Pick up the long sticks on both sides of the gate to open it.

Interact with Billson and have a conversation with him.

After the conversation is over, Billson will notify you that the mechanism is fixed, and the Sahasra Slope Skyview Tower will be unlocked and completely activated. This will also initialize this Skyview Tower as a fast travel location that can be used to quickly visit different parts of the map.

Those wanting to take a fight may return to the location of ascension and move the stone using their Ultrahand ability. A Bulbulfrog will appear, and upon defeating him, you will receive the Bulbul Gem.

The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom is available to purchase and play on the Nintendo Switch.

