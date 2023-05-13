How to get the Hylian Shield in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

The Hylian Shield is a powerful item in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom. It can be combined with any preferred set during the early game to make Link overpowered. The shield can be obtained almost as soon as you start playing but requires players to complete a main quest that unlocks the paraglider and the Skyview Towers. It is located deep inside the east of the Hyrule Castle and is guarded by the inner wall.

This article aims to guide players to the location of the Hylian Shield in Tears of the Kingdom.

Location of Hylian Shield in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

Follow these steps to reach the location of the Hylian Shield and grab it in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom:

Visit the Lookout Landing Skyview Tower and launch yourself into the air.

Head towards the castle area and do not open the paraglider until necessary.

Drop in the northeast side and land on the path.

Go to the edge in the middle and dive.

Immediately after diving, open your paraglider again and steer yourself to the lower ledge in the front.

Run along the path and check for a droppable ledge on the left.

Drop twice to reach the entrance of the cave.

Run down the stairs until you reach the bottom, and light up the large brazier in the middle. A chest will eventually pop up.

Open the chest and pick up the Hylian Shield.

The Hylian Shield in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom can take 90 damage from the enemies, which is effective even during the late game.

The Hylian Shield contains the highest defense stats in the Tears of the Kingdom. It can block and nullify damage from most enemy attacks. Selecting a compatible and well-balanced defensive set can make players almost unbeatable in the game.

Players can combine the Hylian Shield with the Hylian Armor set. However, it should be noted that the set may be more effective during the earlier stage of the game and not later.

Players should also remember that the Hylian Shield can break, just like all the other shields in Tears of the Kingdom. Whether it can be repaired is currently unknown.

The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom has been released. The game is available to purchase and download on the Nintendo Switch.

