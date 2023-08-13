How to complete Hide and Seek with Oliver in Baldur's Gate 3

You will meet plenty of interesting non-player characters (NPCs) over the course of your journey in Baldur's Gate 3. Some may need your help or provide useful information and interesting side quests. On the other hand, several of them will work against you. One of the interesting NPCs you will meet throughout the game is Oliver, who will challenge you to a unique encounter.

He will suggest a game of hide and seek, and refusing to do so will lead to an entirely new challenge, a combat encounter. If you want to avoid getting into combat by beating Oliver at the game, check out this guide.

Beating Oliver at Hide and Seek in Baldur's Gate 3

Oliver is a Tiefling child whom you will encounter in a ruined house on the northwestern side of the Shadow Cursed Lands in Baldur's Gate 3. You will notice that there is something wrong with him just based on how he looks.

Further, you should be able to pinpoint the issue with Oliver by performing a few skill checks when prompted throughout your conversations with him. Also, during your conversation, you will learn that he wants to play hide and seek with you and your party.

Upon agreeing to play with the Tiefling child, he will turn invisible and hide behind the cart in front of the house where you first encounter him. Simply take a party member up to the cart to locate him. Said character will have to pass a perception check, so make sure to choose the right party member. The DC for this is set fairly low, so you have a good chance of succeeding.

Oliver will be a little annoyed upon being found, so he will challenge you and your party to a second round of hide and seek. If you refuse to play, a battle will start against his so-called family. However, if you agree, a second round of hide and seek will commence.

This second round does have a twist to it. Aside from trying to locate the boy, you will also have to avoid being spotted by Oliver's beloved family members, whom you will notice are actually the shadow creatures in Baldur's Gate 3.

You can easily avoid being spotted by them by hiding three of your party members inside the house. Meanwhile, send the sneakiest member of your group to go out and find him, perhaps the party's Rogue. Your second go at playing hide and seek with Oliver will be done through the same turn-based mechanics of Baldur's Gate 3.

At the start of the game, he will be hiding towards the left side of the house, but will then move from his initial spot. He will stick close to the house, so you simply need to check there. Oliver will also return to the original spot where you found him the first time, and you can attempt to ambush him there.

Of course, he won't be happy that you beat him, but he will still give you your reward. You will receive a Ring of Shadows, which grants your entire party a +10 to all skill checks. This is a really nifty item to have, especially if you like trying to make a stealthy approach in Baldur's Gate 3.